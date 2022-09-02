New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rafael Nadal is one step closer to winning his 23rd Grand Slam title. US Open second round And a strange incident with his own racket on Thursday night to defeat Fabio Fognini in four sets.

Nadal leads 3-0 in the fourth set He quickly dropped his racket And grabbed the ball by the nose after it felt like it hit him in the face as his racquet bounced off the court while trying to return the ball.

He lay on the court near his bench while a trainer attended to his bloody nose, appearing injured near the bridge, before finally returning after a five-minute delay.

“It’s just a strong hit. I thought at first [broke] That, the nose, because I’m in shock,” Nadal told reporters in his post-match press conference. “It’s very sad.”

“It seems not [broken], I’m still not sure. I thought it would be bigger than ever, but it was just a shock. Somehow, I deserved to play badly for a while,” Nadal joked of his rough start.

“No, just kidding. Of course not. Things [just] Sometimes it happens.”

Nadal was down 2-6 in the first, Dropped the opening set for the second match in a row this week.

“For more than an hour and a half, I was out of competition,” the 36-year-old Spaniard said of his performance. “One of the worst starts, maybe, ever.”

His struggles continued in the second set as the two players tied Fognini with 39 unforced errors, just nine winners, seven service breaks and just three holds.

The momentum swung in Nadal’s favor in the third and he closed out the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

“You can’t mess with Nadal,” Fognini said. “I let him back into the match and he just kept getting better from there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.