Jessica Pegula fell to No. 1-seeded Iga Svitek in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday night in Flushing, Queens.

Switek did what it took to finish in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.

Pegula was much better in the second set, but Switek stepped up and leveled his game.

“I’m trying to keep my expectations low,” Svitek said after the semi-final match. She said that despite being the top seed, she did not expect to be there.

With the crowd behind her, Pegula had her back against the wall in the second set tiebreak, winning 4-2 over Svitek. But it eventually went 5-4 in favor of Switek.

Pegula came up short and Pegula shot wide after Svitek served for the win.

A win by Serena Williams would have made Pegula the youngest American player to reach the semifinals at the US Open.

Switek has won all of her matches in straight sets except her round of 16 match against Jules Niemer of Germany.

She will face sixth seed Aryana Sablenka of Belarus on Thursday. Thursday’s second semi-final will feature Tunisia’s fifth-seeded Ones Jaber and 17th-seeded Carolina Garcia, who defeated Coco Gough in the quarter-finals.

The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday at 4 pm at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The only American left in the US Open is Francis Tiafoe on the men’s side.