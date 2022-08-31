New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

American Danielle Collins upset two-time US Open winner Naomi Osaka on Tuesday night in the first round of the final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season.

Collins, seeded No. 19 in the event, snapped her three-match losing streak with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Osaka at Flushing Meadows. The match ended after midnight. Colin had only one ace but scored six straight points against Osaka and won three straight games at one point.

“When you lose to somebody three times, you get a lot of information about what you can do better,” Collins said. via WTATennis.com. “Naomi being the player she is, she definitely hooped me the last time. I had to learn from that and make adjustments and I think I did.”

Osaka, struggling with a bad back, was leading 3-0 in the first set when Collins clawed her way back. Eleven of her winners have come by using her backhand.

“I’ve been lucky in some big moments,” she added. “But I was working hard for the points. She wasn’t giving me a ton of free ones. I thought it was really a solid match from both of us, top-level tennis.”

Osaka attributed her loss to overthinking on court.

“I am a very thoughtful person, to the point where I overthink. Sometimes when I play matches, I have to tell myself to stop thinking and go more on instinct,” she said. “I think I need to chill a little, because I have a lot of random chaos going through my head right now.”

Collins has only two WTA singles titles in her career and never made it past the third round at the US Open. She finished runner-up at the Australian Open in January.

She will now play Kristina Baksa in the second round on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.