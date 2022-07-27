US offers ‘significant’ Britney Griner prisoner swap with Russia

The United States has made a “significant” offer to Russia to bring home wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who are serving prison terms in Russia, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Wednesday.

CNN reported The US has offered Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as “The Merchant of Death”, for a prisoner exchange.

Blinken said he would engage with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It was the first public acceptance of a prisoner exchange or deal to end sanctions imposed on the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

“We have the advantage of sending clear, direct messages to the Russians on key priorities,” Blinken said. “These include the return of Britney Greiner and Paul Whelan and the pursuit of a grain deal.”

Griner made her sixth court appearance on Wednesday since her trial began on July 1. She was taken into custody on February 17 on drug charges for carrying vape cartridges containing marijuana while en route to the country. She remains in detention in Russia regardless of the verdict. Authorized till December 20. Whelan has been in custody since 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges the US disputes.

Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 for conspiring to sell weapons to people who planned to kill Americans.

“He’s a bad guy,” Rob Saleh, a former hostage negotiator with the FBI, told USA TODAY Sports.

Saleh said any deal involving him would involve multiple US detainees. Blinken did not comment on Russia’s response to the offer, but CNN reported last month that it had surfaced.

“I wouldn’t describe it,” Blinken said. “To the best of my interest and my focus to the best of my ability, we’ll get a yes.”

“It’s something we’re focused on 24/7.”

The WNBA and the players’ association did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contributing: Lindsay Schnell; Associated Press

