US offers Russia deal to release WNBA’s Brittany Griner

Share this article on Facebook.



share this article on twitter

Share this article by email



Show additional share options



Share this article on print

Share this article on comment

Share this article on Whatsapp

Share this article on LinkedIn

Share this article on reddit

Share this article on Pinit

Share this article on Tumblr

The US has offered Russia a deal aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittany Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expected to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time before Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the deal and other matters.

Blinken’s comments mark the first time the US government has publicly disclosed any coercive action to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February and was arrested on Wednesday. Testimony was given at trial. He did not give details on the proposed deal he mentioned to the Russians, although a person familiar with the matter said the US government has offered to trade Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer convicted of Whelan and Griner.

Related Stories

Business Hulu to accept ads with political issues after “thorough review” of advertising policies

Business UK’s Channel 4 Is in “Strongest” Financial Health Ever, CEO Says Amid Government Privatization Push

The person insisted on anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

While it is unclear whether the offer will be enough for Russia to release the Americans, public acceptance of the offer at a time when the US has otherwise abandoned Russia has led to mounting pressure on the administration on Griner and Whelan and their efforts to obtain them. Shows determination. House.

It also signals growing acceptance by the White House of prisoner swaps as a solution to the cases of Americans jailed abroad, especially after a trade in April that secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reid and the administration. Won a much-needed promotional victory.

“We put a big offer on the table weeks ago to facilitate his release,” Blinken said. “Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I personally will use the conversation to follow up and, I hope, to move us toward a resolution.”

Officials said President Joe Biden, who authorized the Reid prisoner swap after meeting with his parents, signed the deal offered by the US in the case.

“The president and his team are prepared to take extraordinary steps to bring him home,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Should the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov take place, it will be the first conversation the men have held since February 15, about a week before Russia invaded Ukraine. US officials said the willingness to respond to the prisoner’s offer was primary, but not only, which is why the US requested a new call with Lavrov on Wednesday.

Blinken said he would also talk about Russia’s importance in following a UN brokered deal to free several tons of Ukrainian grain from storage and a possible Russian way to connect parts of eastern and southern Ukraine. A warning will be given of the dangers of the attempt.

“It is useful for us to have a clear, direct message to the Russians on key priorities,” including the release of Griner and Whelan, he said. They also include that “what we are seeing and hearing around the world is a dire need for food, a desperate need for a reduction in prices.”

Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison for espionage. He and his family have vigorously claimed their innocence. The US government has called the allegations false.

Griner, who has been in Russian custody for the past five months after authorities said they found him in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage, testified at his trial on Wednesday that he was being brought into the country and packed in haste. had no criminal intent. For his return to play in a Russian basketball league during the off-season of the WNBA.

During her testimony, the Phoenix Mercury standout said she still doesn’t know how the cannabis oil ended up in her luggage, but she explained that she had to use it to relieve chronic pain from her sports injuries. It was a doctor’s recommendation.

She said she was pulled aside at the airport after inspectors found the cartridges, but a language interpreter translated only a portion of what she had said during her interrogation and the officers forced her to sign documents without explanation. instructed.

Griner could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.

For months, US officials had tried to deflect criticism over the apparent lack of momentum in the Griner and Whelan cases, saying the work was proceeding secretly and from public view. That stance made Wednesday’s announcement all the more shocking, but Kirby said the administration decided to make it clear that a deal was on the table.

“We believe it is important for the American people to know how hard President Biden is working to bring home Brittany Griner and Paul Whelan,” he said.

Russia has expressed interest over the years in the release of Bout, a Russian arms dealer once called a “death merchant” who was sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison on charges that he illegally committed suicide. There was a plan to sell millions of dollars in weapons. Supporters of his release argue that he was jailed after an overly aggressive US sting operation, and the judge who sentenced him told the Associated Press this month that he believes he has already served enough prison terms. sentence has been served.

The US government has long opposed the prisoner swap over concerns that it could encourage additional hostage-taking and promote false equality between a wrongly detained American and a foreign national who is rightly held guilty. But an earlier deal in April, in which Reed was traded for jailed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, appeared to open the door to similar offers in the future. Political pressure has also been put on the Biden administration to bring Griner and other Americans home to unjust detention.

There was no indication that Blinken and Lavrov had communicated to secure Reed’s release. His last publicly recognized contact was on 22 February, when Blinken wrote to Lavrov to cancel a meeting he had planned as a last attempt to stop the Russian invasion, saying that Moscow had taken the matter. But there has been no interest in serious diplomacy. The State Department later said that Russia’s diplomacy was “kabuki theatre”—all pretense and no essence.

The two last met in person in Geneva in January to discuss Russia’s massive military build-up on Ukraine’s border and the need for NATO to reduce its presence in Eastern Europe and permanently cut Ukraine’s membership. What was the Russian demand to reject. The US rejected the Russian demands.

The two men will be in the same city at the same time next week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where they will both participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional forum. It was not immediately clear whether the phone call, ahead of that meeting scheduled for August 4-5, would preside over an in-person discussion.