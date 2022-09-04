New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, pleaded guilty last week to producing child pornography and extorting minors for additional material, authorities said.

Biagio Ambrosino, a 20-year-old New York resident, faces 15 to 30 years in prison for the child pornography count and 20 years for the extortion count after pleading guilty to both counts in a federal courthouse on Thursday, the US attorney said. The office said.

According to court documents, Ambrosino communicated with at least 11 victims between the ages of 10 and 17, some of whom he previously knew.

The government argued that the sailor would send messages to minors and “pretend to be a social media mogul and inquire if the minor wanted to be ‘Instagram famous’.”

West Virginia student charged with possession of child pornography after secretly filming foreign exchange

Prosecutors said Ambrosino would then “use a number of different strategies, depending on the victim’s age, cognitive ability, level of compliance and their prior knowledge.”

He would also offer money and gifts in exchange for the photos, argued US Assistant Attorney Jordan Ginsburg.

A Texas police officer was fired for allegedly deleting child pornography from a hospital patient’s computer

“Alternatively, Ambrosino would offer minors things of value, including cameras, lighting, sponsorships, or stuffed animals, as an inducement to take and send sexually explicit pictures and videos, or engage in sexually explicit behavior while video chatting with them,” the prosecutor said. .

“When victims expressed reluctance to provide him with sexually explicit material or to continue to do so, Ambrosino would extort them with threats of reputational damage or physical violence. Once Ambrosino successfully obtained sexually explicit material from a victim, he would make increasingly explicit, aggressive and abusive demands. continued. the contents of his victims.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Court documents show Ambrosino was stationed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans between August 2020 and January 2022, when he committed the crimes.