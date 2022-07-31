New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The US has begun work on new types of weapons to accelerate China’s military development and prevent a possible invasion of Taiwan.

US military officials have repeatedly emphasized this Consider the main “pacing challenge” to China For development and engagement – ​​that means Beijing is a rival that has made significant progress towards challenging US defense policy.

The Navy has introduced water-born drones as an affordable but effective means of delaying that challenge: the Navy’s 5th Fleet has already deployed small drones of this nature in Middle Eastern waters.

Four of the largest drones currently deployed will take part in multi-national naval exercises in the Pacific Ocean this summer.

These drones will allow the navy to maintain fleet size comparable to China’s own growing fleet: weapons range, scouting and command and control. The technology will prevent costly mistakes made in conventional ships in recent years.

Many battleships were found to have propulsion problems after deployment, leading to early retirement; Ammunition for the stealth destroyer’s “advanced gun system” proved too expensive to maintain; And the new aircraft carrier showed problems with its launch system.

Critics say the Navy rushed to add too much new technology to its ships, but Cmdr. Jeremiah Daly told The Associated Press that it’s a matter of “moving the technology forward and believing in the potential.”

The Navy’s budget for the new fiscal year includes $433 million for “crewless surface ships.”

But retired naval officer Rep. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., urged caution in throwing “all the resources (on robotic ships)” after years of failed ship programs, even as supporters highlighted the cost-saving benefit of drones on ships. .

One of the biggest advantages of drones is the ability to deploy weapons for long periods of time without requiring any risk or human cost: the SailDrone, a sail-driven and solar-powered vessel, can deploy for months at a time without needing to deploy. To resupply.

Luria argued that the technology is not “mature enough” to make a “wholesale investment,” but Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii and chairman of the Seapower subcommittee, said he assured the Navy that it is “conscious of moving.” Too early with unproven technology.”

“The Navy should get these rights first and justify rigorous testing with prototypes before purchasing a fleet,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.