Representatives of the men’s and women’s US national teams signed historic collective bargaining agreements with US Soccer on Tuesday, officially ending a long and sometimes bitter fight over equal pay.

The federation announced in May that it had reached separate agreements with the players’ unions on contracts that run until 2028.

The new contracts include identical payment structures for performances and tournament wins, revenue sharing and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

The signing ceremony took place after the women’s friendly against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington, with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in attendance.

“I have to give a lot of credit to everyone involved, the women’s national team and their PA (Players Association), the men’s national team and their PA and everyone at US Soccer. A lot of people helped, they worked together to make this happen,” US Soccer President Cindy Parlow. Kone, himself a former national team player. “And it can’t be pushed over the line without men jumping in and being on board with equal pay.”

After years of fighting for equal pay and treatment, US Women filed a federal gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer in 2019. The lawsuit drew international attention, with fans chanting “equal pay” when the United States won the Women’s World Cup final. France.

In February, the two sides settled the lawsuit, with US Soccer agreeing to pay $24 million to the women. But the settlement is contingent on the two teams striking new labor contracts.

The men are playing under the terms of the CBA, which expires in December 2018. The women’s CBA expired at the end of March, but negotiations continued after the lawsuit was settled.

An important factor in the discussions is the World Cup prize money, which depends on how far the team progresses in soccer’s most prestigious tournament. Although the US women have triumphed on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money have seen them take home far less than the men’s winners. US women receive $110,000 bonus for winning 2019 World Cup; US men will receive $407,000 if they win in 2018.

Unions FIFA agreed to pool payments for the Men’s World Cup later this year and the Women’s World Cup next year, as well as the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

As the men’s national team players are currently in league play, the CBA was signed by USNSTPA Executive Director Mark Levinstein. Women’s players Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mawis also signed along with USWNTPA Executive Director Becca Roux.

Sauerbrunn addressed the audience.

“I want to thank you all for the support, all the social media posts, the messages of support, the ‘equal pay’ chants at really funny times. You make a difference in our games. Really, really the best fans in the world,” she said.

Former players Christine Lilley, Briana Scurry and Lori Lindsay also attended the on-field celebration after the US beat Nigeria 2-1.

With the CBAs approved, a federal judge gave preliminary approval to the settlement in August. A hearing will be held in December to finalize it.