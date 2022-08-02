New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Sarah Carter interviews Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale on “Hannity” about Chinese telecommunications systems being installed near US military bases.

Matt Rosendale: I am very worried. Again, it goes back maintenance. If they can pick up a little bit of data on when our movements are, where those movements are, when they’re happening, that gives them a huge advantage over our own military because we have an arsenal of ICBMs here that we need. Protect, especially right now when we see all the chaos happening around the world.

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore as she embarks on her Asia tour

It is very difficult. This is where I was saying earlier that it is always easier to prevent these things from happening. Once the toothpaste is out, it cannot be put back into the tube. And it is very difficult. You can clean these things up eventually with our cybersecurity systems and that kind of work. But it’s more expensive and more difficult because you never know what you’ve lost until it rears its ugly head. We have a problem that appears.

Click here to get the Fox News app

So I think we need to start from the beginning again. We know where we are right now. Let’s go ahead and make it a top priority. Remove that device from the cell tower within the next 30 days. If Chinese Communist Party There’s a problem with that, there’s a Latin word that we use a lot here, “pound sand.” That’s what we tell them and we make sure our country is safe.

Check out the full interview below: