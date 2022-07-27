US military draws up plans if Pelosi goes to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) – U.S. officials say they don’t fear China will attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she travels to Taiwan. But the US House Speaker enters one of the world’s hottest spots, where an accident, mistake or misunderstanding could jeopardize her safety. So the Pentagon is developing any contingency plans.

If Pelosi goes to Taiwan — still uncertain — the military will increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region, officials told The Associated Press. They declined to provide details, but said she could fly to Taiwan and use fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems to provide an overlapping defense ring anytime on the ground there.

Any foreign travel by a senior US leader requires extra security. But officials said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week — she is the highest-ranking US elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997 — will go beyond the usual security precautions for travel to less risky destinations.

Asked about planned military action to protect Pelosi in the event of a visit, US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that it was premature to discuss any specific trip. But, “If Speaker Pelosi or anyone else decides that they are going to travel and they ask for military support, we will do what is necessary to make their visit safe.” And I’ll leave it at that.

China regards autonomous Taiwan as its own territory and has raised the possibility of annexing it by force. The US maintains informal ties and defense ties with Taiwan despite Beijing recognizing it as the Chinese government.

The visit comes amid China’s escalation of what the US and its allies in the Pacific describe as dangerous confrontations with other militaries to assert its expansive territorial claims. There are dangerous close fly-bys to avoid collisions with other pilots or harassment of air and ship crews or obstacles, including lasers or water cannon.

Dozens of such maneuvers have taken place this year alone, US Assistant Secretary of Defense Eli Ratner said Tuesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ South China Sea Forum. China has denied these incidents.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues, described the need to create buffer zones around the speaker and her plane. The US already has significant forces across the region, so any increased security can be largely handled by existing assets.

The Army also needs to be prepared for any eventuality – be it an accident in the air or on the ground. They suggested that the US should have nearby rescue capabilities and that helicopters could be added to ships already in the area.

Pelosi, D-Calif., has not publicly confirmed any new plans for a visit to Taiwan. She was supposed to go in April, but postponed her trip after testing positive for Covid-19.

The White House on Monday declined to weigh in directly on the matter, not confirming her visit. But President Joe Biden expressed concern about that last week, telling reporters the military thinks her visit is “not a good idea right now.”

Pelosi’s visit may well build on Thursday’s call between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, their first conversation in four months. A US official confirmed the plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before the official announcement.

US officials said the administration was skeptical that China would take direct action against Pelosi or try to sabotage the visit. But they did not rule out provocative overflights by Chinese military aircraft in or near Taiwan’s airspace and increased naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait. And they will not deter Chinese actions elsewhere in the region as a show of strength.

Security analysts are divided about the extent of any threat and the need for any additional military protection during Tuesday’s trip.

The biggest risk of Pelosi’s visit is that some Chinese show of force “falls short, or some kind of risk that comes out of a show of provocation,” said Mark Cozad, acting associate director of the Center for International Security and Defense Policy. Rand Corp. “So it could be an air strike. It could be some sort of missile test, and, again, when you’re doing things like that, you know, there’s always the possibility that something could go wrong.

Barry Powell, director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, scoffed at the reported observation by US officials of aircraft carriers and warplanes for the speaker’s security. “Obviously, the White House doesn’t want the speaker to go and I think that’s why you’re getting some of these suggestions.”

“She’s not going with the armada,” Powell said.

They also said an increased US military presence to protect Pelosi risks escalating tensions.

“It’s very possible that … our efforts at deterrence actually send a very different signal than what we want to send,” Cozad said. “So you … get into a sort of escalatory spiral where our efforts to deter actually appear to provoke and vice versa. And that can be a very dangerous dynamic.”

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing had repeatedly expressed its “serious stance” on a potential Pelosi visit. He told reporters that China was ready to “take firm and strong measures to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Milley said this week that the number of interceptions by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with US and other partner forces has increased significantly over the past five years. He said Beijing’s military has become more aggressive and dangerous, and the number of unsafe interactions has increased in proportion.

There were reports of Chinese fighter jets flying so close to a Canadian air security patrol last month that a Canadian pilot had to avoid a collision, and another close call with an Australian surveillance flight in late May in which Chinese crews unleashed chaos. Other scraps of metal sucked into an airplane engine.

U.S. officials say the possibility of Chinese aircraft intercepting or forcefully flying near Pelosi’s plane raises concerns that U.S. aircraft and other assets will need to remain nearby.

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group are currently operating in the western Pacific and made a port call in Singapore over the weekend. The strike group includes at least two other Navy ships and the carrier Air Wing 5, which includes F/A-18 fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance aircraft.

Before pulling into port in Singapore, the strike group was operating in the South China Sea. In addition, another Navy ship, the USS Benfold, a destroyer, has been conducting freedom of navigation operations in the region, including last week’s passage through the Taiwan Strait.

Knickmeyer reports from Washington.