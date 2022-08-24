US military conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in eastern Syria

BEIRUT – The US military said early Wednesday that it had carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

There was no immediate acknowledgment of the attack on Deir ez-Zor by Syria’s state-run media. Iran has also not accepted the attack.

The US military’s Central Command said the strike was a “proportionate, deliberate action aimed at limiting the risk of escalation and minimizing the risk of casualties.” It did not identify the targets, nor give a casualty figure from the strike, which the military said was ordered by President Joe Biden.

“Today’s strike was necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The attack was in response to an August 15 attack targeting US forces, the colonel added. That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias targeting al-Tanf garrison used by American forces. US Central Command described the attack at the time as “zero casualties and no damage”.

Deir ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and has oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area, and previous attacks have often targeted Israeli warplanes.

US forces entered Syria in 2015, supporting coalition forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.