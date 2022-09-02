New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted murder suspect Raymond “RJ” McLeod, who was caught teaching English in El Salvador earlier this week, appeared before a San Diego judge Friday morning for his arraignment.

McLeod, 37, is accused of brutally killing his then-girlfriend Crystal Mitchell, 30, in California in June 2016 and then fleeing the country.

“Four years and four months ago we were in this room and we promised to never give up on bringing justice to a murderer,” San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan said at a news conference after the trial. “This week ends this defendant’s brazen attempt to avoid justice”

A witness saw McLeod punch Mitchell in the face at a bar in the early morning hours of June 10, 2016, Stephan said. A good Samaritan tried to intervene, and the couple left. A short time later, a surveillance camera at their friends’ nearby apartment building recorded him putting his arm around Michelle’s throat in an elevator.

Police received a 911 call about 11 a.m. and found Mitchell’s body in the apartment. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation, Stephan said.

“The strangulation was so violent that she had three separate cracks to her voice box,” Stefan said. “McLeod took his car, parked it at the airport, rented a car and drove to Mexico.”

Deputy Marshal Joseph O’Callaghan said an anonymous tipster told authorities that a man who resembled McLeod worked as an English teacher at a school in Sonsonate, El Salvador, about 40 miles west of the nation’s capital.

Deputy Marshal Francisco Barajas looked into the tip and coordinated the investigation with local authorities, O’Callaghan said. They evacuated the school, located the suspect and locked him in a classroom, where he was using the alias “Jack Donovan.”

“Francisco never stopped,” he said. “He’s been on the case night and day and we’re always trying to help, even though there are other families that are at the forefront at all times.”

Because McLeod was illegally in El Salvador, the process of extraditing him back to the US was quick. Salvadoran police took him to the country’s capital, San Salvador, where he was processed by Interpol and immigration officials, and then deported.

He reached Los Angeles by plane on Tuesday.

McLeod is believed to have been hiding in Sonsonate for about two and a half years, according to investigators.

McLeod is the first suspect to be named to the Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted list, with an initial reward of $50,000, according to authorities. The anonymous tipster is expected to receive the payment, but officials have given few other details.

Michelle’s mother, former police detective Josephine Wentzel, comes out of retirement to help track down her daughter’s killer. She told Fox News Digital earlier this week that McLeod was staying low in Sonsonate’s Colonia Angelica neighborhood, which locals described as “kind of dangerous.”

McLeod, a former Marine, was known to be a “heavy drinker” and had a history of domestic violence before Mitchell’s murder, according to authorities. He is considered armed and dangerous and also has a background as a bodybuilder.

While hiding out in El Salvador during the coronavirus pandemic, Wentzel told Fox News Digital Thursday that he drank less, returned to the gym and frequented the local soccer stadium. He does not own a car and is often seen walking around Sansonate.

At a news briefing Friday, she said as part of the investigation, she met a woman in Guatemala who accused McLeod of brutally beating her neighbor’s daughter, and she found evidence that he beat another woman in Belize.

“And he was only suspected of killing the hostel owner, an old man who was found dead at the bottom of the swimming pool,” she said. “Yes, he is very dangerous.”

Stephan said additional details about McLeod’s arrest could not be released immediately, but they will be released in court as proceedings move forward.

He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted and is due back in court on January 26.

The judge ordered his arrest without bail.

Fox News’ Jenna Miller and Kelly Skehen contributed to this report.