First on Fox: Raymond “RJ” McLeod, one of the top 15 most wanted U.S. marshals for his alleged role in the 2016 slaying of Crystal Mitchell in San Diego, has been arrested after years on the run in Central America.

Mitchell’s mother, former detective Josephine Wentzel, came out of retirement to help track down her daughter’s alleged killer — a former Marine who stood 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed about 230 pounds at the time of his disappearance. Marshall and Salvadoran authorities arrested him around 4:30 p.m. Monday after receiving information that he was teaching English at a school in Sonsonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador near the Pacific Ocean.

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace highlighted McLeod’s discovery earlier this year “Wanted: The Nancy Grace Investigation.”

“At last, justice!” Grace told Fox News Digital. “After a worldwide search, the brutal killer of an innocent young woman has been caught and his victim, Crystal Michelle, and her grieving family will have their day in court.”

Marshalls described him as armed and dangerous, “an avid bodybuilder and heavy drinker”.

“RJ McLeod does not deserve to be called a US Marine,” Grace continued. “He brutally murdered Crystal and then, like a coward, ran away.”

McLeod was the first suspect to land on the US Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List which carried a whopping $50,000 reward. According to Marshall, when he moved on to Lam, he already had a history of domestic violence.

Psychologist Dr. “He enjoys hurting women for his own gain,” Michael Bourke told Grace while filming the special. “He’s not somebody who does it for some other purpose. He just enjoys it.”

Deputy Marshals Francisco Barajas and Luis Ramirez flew to El Salvador around 4:30 p.m. Monday to assist local and national police in capturing him and taking him back to the US.

Michelle’s mother, Wentzel, praised Frankie Sanchez and Barajas, head of the regional U.S. Marshals Task Force, on Monday evening for doing an “excellent job.”

“I have faith and trust in him and from the moment I met Francesca Barajas I had complete faith that this day would come and he would catch him,” she said. “I told him, ‘You’re my hero. We’re bonded for life.’

Michelle, 30, died on June 10, 2016, according to San Diego police. She had been dating McLeod for a few weeks.

Detectives said the scene showed “signs of a struggle.”

McLeod and Mitchell, both from Phoenix, Arizona, had traveled to California to visit friends, according to authorities.

San Diego prosecutors quickly obtained a warrant for the murder, but as of December 2016, McLeod still eluded capture. Local investigators enlisted the help of marshals, launching a manhunt that ended Monday in Sonsonnet.

Authorities initially said they believed McLeod fled the South, first through Mexico, then somewhere in Central America, possibly including “Matt” and “Meteo.”

He was spotted in Guatemala in 2017 and in Belize a year later but eluded capture.

Marshall Steve Stafford of the Southern District of California said in April 2021 when McLeod was named on the Most Wanted, “The passage of time will never hinder the marshal’s fugitive investigation for McLeod.” “If anything, it fuels our determination. We will stop at nothing until he is brought to justice.”

Determination paid off.

“I thank the U.S. Marshals who never gave up,” said Grace, who watched the case closely. “And now, finally, Crystal’s mother, my friend Josephine Wentzel, who has spent years trying to track down her daughter’s killer, can sleep peacefully at night. We at Fox Nation welcome the opportunity to help our US Marshals in their pursuit of justice.”

Fox News’ Kelly Schehen and Jenna Miller contributed to this report.