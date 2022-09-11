US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Enlarge this image switch title Matt Rourke/AP

Matt Rourke/AP

NEW YORK. Americans remember 9/11 with minutes of silence, reading the names of victims, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil.

Relatives and dignitaries of the victims will gather Sunday at the September 11, 2001, hijacked plane crash sites at the World Trade Center in New York, at the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania.

Other communities across the country celebrate the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services, and other commemorative events. Some Americans join volunteer projects on what is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

20 years of the 9/11 attacks For many American Muslims, the legacy of 9/11 is civil rights.

The celebrations follow the fraught milestone of last year’s anniversary. This comes just weeks after the chaotic and humiliating end of the US-led war in Afghanistan in response to the attacks.

But if this 9/11 may not be so much a watershed as it is one to think about an attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, sparked the U.S. “war on terror” around the world and changed national security policy.

It also created—for a time—a sense of national pride and unity among many, while also exposing American Muslims to years of suspicion and bigotry and arguing about the balance between security and civil liberties. The consequences of the September 11 attacks, to varying degrees, explicit and implicit, are still reflected in American politics and public life.

And the attacks have cast a long shadow over the privacy of thousands of people who have survived, responded to or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.

More than 70 Sekou Sibi employees died at the Windows on the World restaurant at the top of the mall’s north tower. Sibi had to work that morning until another cook asked him to change shifts.

Sibi never worked in a restaurant again; it would bring back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant puzzled over how to understand such horror in the country where he came in search of a better life.

He found it difficult to form the close family friendships that he and his Window on the World co-stars shared. He realized that it was too painful to get attached to people when “you have no control over what happens to them next.”

“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost and can never get back,” says Seabee, who is now president and CEO of ROC United. The restaurant workers’ advocacy group originated from the Windows on the World worker outreach center following the fall of the Twin Towers.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while First Lady Jill Biden will speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew attempted to storm the cockpit. the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaeda conspirators seized control of the planes to use as rockets for passengers.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, but traditionally no political figures speak at the epidemic ceremony. Instead, he focuses on the relatives of the victims reading aloud the names of the dead.

Readers often add personal remarks that form a melting pot of American feelings about 9/11—grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for rescuers and the military, calls for patriotism, hopes for peace, the occasional political barb, and a poignant graduation report. , weddings, births and everyday life that missed the victims.

Some relatives also lament that the nation, which was somewhat united after the attacks, has since disintegrated. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reorganized after 9/11 to focus on international terrorism, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as just as relevant.