US life expectancy is the lowest in decades after falling by almost a full year in 2021

Life expectancy at birth fell to 76.1 years, the lowest in the US since 1996 and the largest 2-year decline in a century.

According to a report by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, Covid-19 was a major factor in the halving of deaths caused by the virus from 2020 to 2021.

Deaths from Covid-19 were higher in 2021 than in 2020, so it wasn’t particularly surprising that life expectancy would drop again, CDC chief mortality statistician Bob Anderson told CNN.

Also, drug overdose deaths hit a record high in 2021, killing nearly 109,000 people. And deaths from unintentional injuries — half of which are caused by drug overdoses — were the second leading cause of reduced life expectancy.

Director of National Institute on Drug Abuse Dr. Nora Volkow also said it’s not surprising, but it’s disappointing.

“It is sad to see the continued negative impact of drug overdoses on the life expectancy of Americans. These deaths often occur in young adults and tragically reflect the toll of lost lives and devastating effects on individuals, families and communities,” she said. “We have the science and tools available to help us reverse this trend and reduce the number of overdose deaths in this country. But these tools are not being used effectively.”

Although expected, the rate of decline is still extraordinary. In 2021, deaths from influenza and pneumonia declined, and if not for these “offsetting effects,” the decline in U.S. life expectancy would have been even greater, the report said.

“Mortality rates in general, especially since the 1950s, have changed slowly,” Anderson said. Changes greater than a few tenths of a year have been considered significant.

A ‘surprising’ decline

Recent declines among American Indians and Alaska Natives are particularly “shocking,” Anderson said.

Life expectancy for this group fell by nearly 2 years between 2020 and 2021, and a staggering 6.6 years as of 2019—double that of the overall US population.

At 65.2 years, American Indian life expectancy in 2021 equaled the total US life expectancy in 1944.

“When I saw that, in the report, I just — my jaw dropped,” Anderson said.

“Overall a 2.7-year decline in 2 years was hard enough to fathom. But then to see a 6.6-year decline for the American Indian population — that just shows how much of an impact the pandemic has had on that population.”

Deaths due to Covid-19 were the leading direct cause of the decline in American Indian life expectancy in 2021, but so were deaths from drug overdoses and other unintentional injuries, as well as chronic liver disease, often caused by alcoholism. Almost equal contributors to this group.

When it comes to the pandemic, Anderson said, “I’m not just talking about Covid-19, but other factors that have increased during the pandemic.”

Experts say the pandemic has exacerbated disparities that already exist for American Indians and others.

Chief Medical Officer of Indian Health Service Dr. Matthew Clark said the new CDC report’s findings are concerning, but it is known that American Indians and Alaska Natives “suffer disproportionately from a variety of health outcomes. Conditions.”

These communities have “unique aspects to address health outcomes,” he said, and these data should be seen as a “call to action, an opportunity to redouble our efforts” to address the broad range of factors that affect their health. Communicate with tribal communities to increase population and find solutions.

“In the midst of a very concerning report like this, I think there’s hope,” Clark said, “and an opportunity to move the needle in the other direction.”

To do this, the goal should be to find the root causes of those disparities for American Indians and others, said Ruben Cantu, associate program director at the Prevention Institute, a nonprofit focused on health equity.

“There’s going to be a lot of talk around the pandemic,” Cantu said. “But we need to think about what contributed to the conditions that allowed certain communities to become more vulnerable” in the first place, such as overcrowded housing, poor access to health care and low-income jobs that don’t allow for paid sick leave. .

Independent study , published as a preprint in June, found that the decline in life expectancy in the US during the pandemic was “highly ethnic” and significantly larger than a set of comparable countries. In fact, that study found that life expectancy rose slightly between 2020 and 2021 for a set of 21 peer countries.

Demographic differences

New data from the CDC highlight differences in life-expectancy trends by race and ethnicity, as well as by gender.

In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, life expectancy among whites decreased. In the second year of the pandemic, however, this group saw the second-largest decline in life expectancy — and deaths from Covid-19 fell more among whites than any other racial or ethnic group.

Once the most vaccinated group, the share of the white population fully vaccinated with their initial series now lags that of black, Hispanic and Asian populations, CDC data show.

Life expectancy in 2021 was highest among both Asian women (85.6 years) and men (81.2 years), CDC data shows. Hispanic women were the only group with a life expectancy greater than 80 years.

Among the total U.S. population, life expectancy in 2021 is expected to decline more among men than among women, increasing the gap that has been widening over the past decade. The disparity in life expectancy between men (73.2 years) and women (79.1 years) is now nearly six years.

American Indian men had a life expectancy of 61.5 years in 2021, lower than any other group. Black males had the next lowest at 66.7 years.

A recent Prevention Institute project focused on the mental health and well-being of men and boys. It found that men and boys of color — especially black and Native American men — “start out with higher rates of trauma and mental health challenges,” Cantu said, which can make them more vulnerable to other conditions.

“In the last five or six years, we’ve heard a lot about diseases of depression — things like substance use, alcoholism and suicide — and a lot of those things are interconnected,” he said. “It helps show how vulnerable certain communities can be to many other conditions.”