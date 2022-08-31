closer
Life expectancy in the US fell for the second year in a row in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which attributed half of the decline in 2021 to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first two years of the pandemic, estimated US life expectancy dropped by nearly three years.

In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a couple walks through a park at sunset in Kansas City, Mo. US life expectancy has fallen for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021, marking the first such trend since the early 1920s. Government report.

Deaths from accidental injuries, mainly drug overdose deaths, are the second largest contributor.

Other contributing factors include heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

Concord, MA - July 28: A newborn baby yawns as he sits with his mother at Emerson Hospital.

Life expectancy has risen for decades, but progress stalled before the pandemic.

While it was 78 years and 10 months in 2019, last year it fell to around 76 years and one month.

For women, it is reduced to 10 months and a full year for men.

A couple walks on the beach at Coney Island in New York on March 9, 2016.

Life expectancy is the approximate number of years a baby born in a given year can expect to live, given current mortality rates.

The new report is based on provisional data.

