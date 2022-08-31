US life expectancy continues to decline due to COVID-19

Enlarge this image toggle signature Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The death toll from drug overdoses in the US is rising rapidly among blacks and indigenous peoples.

Life expectancy in the US fell in 2021 for the second year in a row.

In 2019, the life expectancy of a person born in the US was almost 80 years. In 2020, due to the pandemic, it was reduced to 77 years. In 2021, life expectancy has fallen again to 76.1 years. And for some Americans, life expectancy is even lower, according to a preliminary analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The results of this study are very disturbing,” says Dr Stephen Wolf, professor of community health and health equity at Virginia Commonwealth University. “This shows that life expectancy in the US in 2021 was even lower than in 2020,” he says.

Elsewhere, high-income countries are seeing a recovery in life expectancy, which Wolfe says makes the U.S. results “even more tragic.”

One of the sharpest declines in life expectancy in 2021 has been among American Indians and Alaska Natives. Between 2020 and 2021, life expectancy in this group fell by almost two years, from 67.1 years in 2020 to 65.2 years in 2021.

“It’s terrible,” Wolfe says. “The loss of Native Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic has been horrendous. And that reflects the many barriers that tribal communities face in accessing health care,” he says.

Life expectancy for white Americans has also declined more in 2021 than for blacks and Hispanics. This was the opposite of what happened in 2020, when Hispanics experienced a 4-year decline and Blacks experienced a 3-year decline. Life expectancy for white Americans dropped by a year in 2021 to 76.4. For black Americans, life expectancy fell by 0.7 years to 70.8 years, for Hispanics by 0.2 years to 77.7 years. Asian American life expectancy fell by 0.1 years to 83.5 years.

Wolfe says the larger decline in white American life expectancy may reflect attitudes in some parts of the country towards vaccines and pandemic responses. He points out that the U.S. health care system is fragmented—public health is determined by the states—meaning there were 50 different pandemic response plans. States that have been more relaxed about COVID restrictions and have lower vaccination rates had more excess deaths during the delta and omicron surges than states that had more aggressive vaccination campaigns, mask wearing, and other mitigation requirements.

The death rate from COVID-19 in counties that were hit hard by Donald Trump was higher than counties that supported President Biden. according to NPR analysis.

Injuries, heart disease, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, and suicide have also contributed to lower life expectancy. The increase in unintentional injuries in 2021 was largely driven by drug overdose deaths, which increased during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively wiped out the health gains the US made in the 20th century, says John Haaga, a member of the Maryland Commission on Aging. “That this second year of the crash is actually undoing the meager gains made in a century is really quite shocking,” he says.

The U.S. has lagged for years in improving things like heart disease – the number one killer country – and the gap in life expectancy between the U.S. and other countries has been widening for decades, Haagy said.

“Many much poorer countries have much higher life expectancy than we do,” he says. “It’s not about genetics, it’s about the fact that we’re 50 years behind.”