New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A retired ICE agent warned Monday that the U.S. needs to do more to stop the flow of drugs into the country from the southern border becoming a “swamp.”

Retired ICE-HSI Special Agent Victor Avila joins “Fox News Live” after US Customs and Border Protection reported a more than 200% increase in fentanyl seizures in July as Americans continue to be poisoned by the deadly drug.

“Seizures are good… but that means it’s coming in through every pore of our open border on the southern border,” Avila said.

Officials warn of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ coming from southern border, children may miss candy or chalk

He emphasized the need to hold Mexico accountable and said the Biden administration is doing “absolutely nothing” to combat the drug crisis.

“They are our neighbors,” Avila said. “We need to go there with a different strategy to hold them accountable for what they’re not doing in their country.”

Avila noted that many young people who die of fentanyl poisoning are unwitting victims of other substances with the deadly drug.

“According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, one out of every four pills in this country is a counterfeit pill,” he said. “They’re playing Russian roulette with these drugs.”

Avila added that China is playing a “huge role” in fentanyl poisoning by working with cartels and supplying them with chemicals and precursors.

“They are [bringing] Many of these pills are already completely manufactured in Mexico, so the cartels can distribute them to every corner of our country,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Avila said the crisis has affected every part of America as a result, and “every state is a border state.”

As a special agent, Avila was shot multiple times and survived a violent attack by the Mexican Los Zetas drug cartel while on a special assignment south of the border. His partner, Special Agent Jamie Zapata, died and Avila dedicated himself to his fallen partner’s memory.

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neill contributed to this report