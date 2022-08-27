type here...
TOP STORIES US intelligence officers will evaluate materials taken from Mar-a-Lago
TOP STORIES

US intelligence officers will evaluate materials taken from Mar-a-Lago

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence on August 8. The US intelligence community will assess whether the seized documents pose a threat to national security, a National Intelligence Agency spokesman told NPR.

Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence on August 8. The US intelligence community will assess whether the seized documents pose a threat to national security, a National Intelligence Agency spokesman told NPR.

Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will review materials taken from former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida for potential national security threats.

An ODNI spokesman told NPR that intelligence chiefs will assess the level of harm that the disclosure of documents seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could cause.

“ONE will closely coordinate [the Justice Department] provide it [Intelligence Community] the assessment is being conducted in a manner that does not unduly interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation by the Department of Justice,” the spokesman said.

An edited version of the affidavit used by the FBI to search the former president’s home was made available Friday, nearly half of which was unreadable, NPR reported.

Among the 15 boxes removed from the resort earlier this year, 184 classified documents were found, according to sworn testimony. Twenty-five documents were marked “Top Secret”.

Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, praised the intelligence community for their assessment in a joint statement.

“The DOJ affidavit, partly printed yesterday, confirms our grave concern that among the documents held at Mar-a-Lago, there are documents that could compromise human sources,” they said. “It is very important that [Intelligence Community] act quickly to assess and, if necessary, mitigate the damage done, a process that should run in parallel with the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation.”

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Previous articleA teenage Pennsylvania National Guard soldier who served with his twin sister died during training in South Carolina.
Next articleChicago woman shot on train in verbal confrontation: police

Latest news

- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News