US intelligence officers will evaluate materials taken from Mar-a-Lago

Enlarge this image toggle signature Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will review materials taken from former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida for potential national security threats.

An ODNI spokesman told NPR that intelligence chiefs will assess the level of harm that the disclosure of documents seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could cause.

“ONE will closely coordinate [the Justice Department] provide it [Intelligence Community] the assessment is being conducted in a manner that does not unduly interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation by the Department of Justice,” the spokesman said.

An edited version of the affidavit used by the FBI to search the former president’s home was made available Friday, nearly half of which was unreadable, NPR reported.

Among the 15 boxes removed from the resort earlier this year, 184 classified documents were found, according to sworn testimony. Twenty-five documents were marked “Top Secret”.

Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, praised the intelligence community for their assessment in a joint statement.

“The DOJ affidavit, partly printed yesterday, confirms our grave concern that among the documents held at Mar-a-Lago, there are documents that could compromise human sources,” they said. “It is very important that [Intelligence Community] act quickly to assess and, if necessary, mitigate the damage done, a process that should run in parallel with the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation.”

This is breaking news and will be updated.