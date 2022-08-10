US insists it will act around Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

The Biden administration has promised to continue sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait and conduct air operations in the region in response to Chinese military exercises that US officials say are turning into a long-term strategy to increase military pressure on the island.
Administration officials said they did not want an escalation in the tense confrontation that China said was provoked by Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week. But in interviews and public statements, U.S. and Taiwanese officials have made it clear that they now believe China has used Ms. Pelosi’s visit as an excuse to step up its operations to bully Taiwan for months or years ahead and possibly speed up its plans to establish control over the 23 million inhabitants of the island, as was the case in Hong Kong.
The US Navy plans to move ships through the Taiwan Strait within weeks, officials say, ignoring China’s recent claim that it controls the entire waterway. Officials said they would not send the Japan-based aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan because it would be too provocative.
Colin H. Kahl, undersecretary of defense for political affairs, told reporters this week that China is trying to “coerce” Taiwan and the international community.
“And all I will say is that we are not going to take the bait and it will not work,” he said.
He insisted that the United States would conduct business as usual: “Instead, we will continue to fly, sail and work wherever international law allows us, including in the Taiwan Strait.”
Asked about rising tensions, President Biden said on Monday he was “concerned that they are moving around as actively,” an obvious reference to the Pentagon’s assessment that China has sent 20 destroyers and frigates into the waters surrounding Taiwan.
When asked if it was a “wise move” for Ms. Pelosi to visit the island despite China’s warnings, Mr. Biden simply replied, “It was her decision.”
Interviews with various administration, intelligence and military officials, as well as outside experts, revealed a growing sense that the Chinese exercise was not just a reaction to the speaker’s brief visit, but a turning point in China’s strategy. Several officials said they believe President Xi Jinping is keen to demonstrate a greater willingness to use force to reunify if necessary.
On Tuesday, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said he believes China is trying “to streamline its actions in an attempt to destroy the long-term status quo in the Taiwan Strait” and is using its missile tests “to deter other countries.” from interfering with his attempted invasion of Taiwan.” Several US officials said they were developing responses to show they could not be deterred from defending the island.
The exercise, which China said on Monday would now include anti-submarine warfare, came just weeks after a new U.S. intelligence assessment concluded Mr Xi could try to move against the island in the next year and a half. Intelligence suggests Mr Xi fears his military edge could dwindle as the United States arms Taiwan faster, including with weapons that have proven effective against Russian forces during the invasion of Ukraine.
Now Taiwan has become such a centerpiece of Mr. Xi’s agenda — and such a flashpoint with the United States — that it threatens to derail Mr. Biden’s efforts to find a set of issues where the world’s largest and second-largest economies can work together.
The White House presented the July 28 two-hour conversation between the two leaders as being largely about this agenda. But on Friday, as live-fire exercises around Taiwan neared their peak, Beijing suspended all discussions on climate change, trade, drug operations and arms control.
Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said that China “should not be held hostage by cooperation on issues of global concern because of differences between our two countries.” But other administration officials said China clearly saw climate cooperation as leverage in its dealings with the United States, Western allies and even its Pacific neighbors.
Admiral Scott H. Swift, former commander of the US Pacific Fleet, predicted that the past week would be seen as a key week in the relationship. China’s stance will become “much tougher,” he said, and Beijing will turn to “the textbook for much more timely and possibly proactive responses” to efforts to support Taiwan.
Several officials have begun openly comparing Mr. Xi’s handling of Taiwan to President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to take over Ukraine, a connection they hesitated to make even a few weeks ago. Speaking at a celebration of the Battle of the Solomon Islands 80 years ago, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman denounced leaders who “believe that coercion, pressure and violence are tools that can be used with impunity.” She did not name them, but added that, in their opinion, “the principles and institutions established by the world after World War II” can now be “ignored and undermined, belittled and destroyed.”
There are early signs that China has alienated other powers with its show of force. The Group of 7 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations issued statements either condemning these actions or calling for China to back down, which was not the case during the last Taiwan crisis in 1996, when the United States was pretty much the only one to speak out and send two transport groups in the area.
No doubt the threats against Taiwan have fueled anti-Chinese sentiment on Capitol Hill, where condemnation of Beijing is one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement. Several lawmakers have begun to speak of China and Russia as common adversaries of the United States, even if there is little evidence that they are working together.
Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska called the threats to Taiwan “another reminder that we have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression led by dictators Xi Jinping of China and Putin of Russia. They are becoming increasingly isolated and dangerous, driven by historical grievances, paranoid of their democratic neighbors, and willing to use military force and other aggressive actions to crush the citizens of countries such as we see in the Taiwan Strait and Ukraine.”
Pentagon officials said China’s exercise is far more complex than previous shows of force, demonstrating Beijing’s ability to quickly deploy an armada of aircraft, warships and missile batteries.
How well China will be able to withstand such operations over weeks or months, such as the war in Ukraine, is unclear, officials said, and it will be a decisive test for Beijing’s military. However, parts of the multi-day exercise made an impression on American analysts. The Chinese navy and air force have attracted public attention, and American analysts from the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies have paid particular attention to China’s missile prowess.
“China has the most advanced and largest stockpile of missiles in the world,” said Eric Sayers, a former senior adviser to the US Indo-Pacific Command who is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “They test these capabilities often, but the way they launch missile strikes across multiple maritime areas really speaks volumes about how advanced their missile forces have become.”
The American response was, at least in part, based on the 1996 crisis scenario. At that time, President Bill Clinton ordered an aircraft carrier group to open the Taiwan Strait and dispatched another group from the Persian Gulf to the region.
In the latter case, the Pentagon – after lengthy consultations with the White House – ordered Ronald Reagan and his strike force to remain in the region near the Philippines.
US officials said the exercise provided US intelligence analysts with an unusual opportunity to gain insight into the strengths and potential vulnerabilities of China’s ability to mobilize and deploy its forces. At the same time, analysts say the exercise tests for the first time China’s ability to conduct complex military maneuvers in commercial air and sea traffic, as well as to ensure the accuracy and safety of missile launches near densely populated areas.
“It’s clear from all of Seventh Fleet’s air and sea platforms in the area that they are closely monitoring the progress of the exercise to ensure it doesn’t go kinetic,” Mr. Sayers said.
In Japan, the surprise was that five Chinese missiles landed in what the Japanese consider their exclusive economic zone, launches that many saw as a signal to both Tokyo and Washington. The missiles were located near American bases on Okinawa.
However, Kunihiko Miyake, a former diplomat and director of research at the Canon Institute for Global Studies, said China is showing some restraint. “China’s immediate response is under control,” Mr. Miyake said. “It’s reserved.”
He added that Mr Xi “really wants to survive. He wants to be re-elected for a third term. So right now he really doesn’t want to go to war against the US.”
But the rocket attacks have only reinforced Japan’s desire to increase defense spending and weaken some of the constitution’s interpretations that keep Japanese troops close to their shores. “I think China may have sent the wrong message to the Japanese,” Mr. Miyake said.
“For those who really want to strengthen Japan’s deterrent or defense capabilities, this is a great opportunity.”