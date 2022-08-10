US insists it will act around Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

Several officials have begun openly comparing Mr. Xi’s handling of Taiwan to President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to take over Ukraine, a connection they hesitated to make even a few weeks ago. Speaking at a celebration of the Battle of the Solomon Islands 80 years ago, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman denounced leaders who “believe that coercion, pressure and violence are tools that can be used with impunity.” She did not name them, but added that, in their opinion, “the principles and institutions established by the world after World War II” can now be “ignored and undermined, belittled and destroyed.”

There are early signs that China has alienated other powers with its show of force. The Group of 7 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations issued statements either condemning these actions or calling for China to back down, which was not the case during the last Taiwan crisis in 1996, when the United States was pretty much the only one to speak out and send two transport groups in the area.

No doubt the threats against Taiwan have fueled anti-Chinese sentiment on Capitol Hill, where condemnation of Beijing is one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement. Several lawmakers have begun to speak of China and Russia as common adversaries of the United States, even if there is little evidence that they are working together.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska called the threats to Taiwan “another reminder that we have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression led by dictators Xi Jinping of China and Putin of Russia. They are becoming increasingly isolated and dangerous, driven by historical grievances, paranoid of their democratic neighbors, and willing to use military force and other aggressive actions to crush the citizens of countries such as we see in the Taiwan Strait and Ukraine.”