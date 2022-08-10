US inflation remains high despite falling gas prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though inflation is expected to remain painfully high for months — Americans can finally get a break from relentlessly rising prices.

Thanks in large part to falling gas prices The government’s inflation report for July, to be released on Wednesday morning, is expected to show that prices rose 8.7% from a year earlier – still a breathtaking pace but a slowdown from June’s 9.1% year-on-year. This is the highest in four decades.

Economists’ forecast, if proved correct, would raise hopes that inflation has peaked and that the run of punishingly high prices will ease somewhat. There are other hopeful signs that the pace of inflation may moderate.

At the same time, a series of other economic developments threaten to exacerbate inflationary pressures. The pace of hiring is strong And average wages have risen sharply. And despite falling gas prices, inflation in services like health care, rents And restaurant dining is accelerating. Price changes in services tend to be sticky and do not decrease as quickly as they do for gas, food or other goods. Those trends suggest that headline inflation may not ease significantly anytime soon.

President Joe Biden has already suggested lowering gas prices as a sign of his policies — such as oil releases from the country’s strategic reserve — help offset high costs that strain household budgets, especially for low-income families.

Yet Republicans will push high inflation as a major campaign issue in this fall’s election, with polls showing that higher prices have sharply dented Biden’s approval ratings.

On Friday, the House is set to give final congressional approval to the revamped tax and climate package. Biden and Democratic lawmakers stepped up. The bill, which aims to lower drug prices by allowing the government to negotiate Medicare’s drug costs, is expected to reduce the federal budget deficit by $300 billion over a decade.

Yet economists, whose proponents have dubbed it the Inflation Reduction Act, say it will have only a minimal impact on inflation in the next few years, but could moderate price increases later this decade.

Economists had expected Wednesday’s inflation report to show consumer prices rose 0.2% from June to July, according to FactSet. That’s down sharply from the 1.3% jump from May to June.

But excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, so-called core inflation is more likely. Economists expect core prices to have risen 0.5% since July, though down from a 0.7% jump in June. Such an increase would push core prices 6.1% higher than a year ago, up from a 5.9% year-on-year increase in June.

If overall inflation fell in July, it would reflect a 16% decline in prices at the gas pump from their peak in mid-June, when gas hit the national average of $5 a gallon. The average price fell to about $4.20 by the end of July Just $4.03 as of Tuesday . A continued decline means lower gas prices in August will further dampen inflation.

Other items may also have contributed to lower price gains in July: food costs, although they will continue to rise, probably at a slower pace than in June. Prices of used cars, clothing and rental cars may also have fallen.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed needs to see a declining series of monthly core inflation readings before considering pausing its rate hikes. Although the Fed tracks a different inflation measure more closely, it will also monitor the figures in Wednesday’s report, known as the consumer price index.

The Fed has raised its benchmark short-term rate at each of its past four rate-setting meetings Including increases of three-quarter points in both June and July — the first such increase since 1994. Blockbuster jobs report for July released by the government on Friday – added 528,000 jobs, rising wages and matching the unemployment rate to a half-century low of 3.5% – solidifying expectations that the Fed will announce another three quarter-point hike when it meets next September.

Financial markets are betting the Fed will raise rates to 3.5% to 3.75% this year, but eventually have to cut rates by next summer, as traders expect higher rates to trigger a recession.

Some trends point to lower inflation in the future. Cars, furniture, supply chain snags that have driven up prices Furniture and other items are being discounted .

The number of ships waiting to unload at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach has fallen for six consecutive months, according to Oxford Economics. Oxford said shipping costs, including trucking and rail services, are generally flat or down, although they remain high.

And a decline in Americans’ expectations for future inflation could also keep higher prices from stabilizing. Such expectations are self-fulfilling: if people believe that inflation will be high or worse, they are more likely to take action, such as demanding higher wages – that can send prices higher in a self-perpetuating cycle. Companies often raise prices to offset their high labor costs.

But a survey Federal Reserve Bank of New York , released Monday, Americans now expect lower inflation over the next few years than they did a month ago. Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, said lower inflation expectations may allow the Fed to react less aggressively to reports such as last month’s hiring that suggest the economy is still strong and inflation may be higher.

“It’s a modestly good sign,” Ma said of the inflation expectations data. “It gives them some room to avoid taking a more aggressive approach.”