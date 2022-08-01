type here...
US imposes sanctions on UAE and Hong Kong companies that transport Iranian oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based company and several Asian companies for illegally selling millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil for shipment to East Asia.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday imposed sanctions on UAE-based Blue Cactus heavy equipment and machinery spare parts trading in support of Iran’s petroleum trade.

Hong Kong-based Farwell Canyon HK Ltd., Shekufi International Trading Co., Ltd. and PZNFR Trading Ltd. were also hit by Treasury sanctions.

The latest round of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sales comes as the United States seeks to reintroduce the Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump exited in May 2018.

President Joe Biden’s administration is working to restore the deal, which placed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, which it insists Iran never received.

“The United States will continue to pursue a diplomatic path toward a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” also known as the Iran nuclear deal, said Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. In a statement.

    • “Until Iran is ready to fully implement its commitments, we will continue to enforce sanctions on Iran’s illicit sales of petroleum and petrochemicals.”

    The sanctions also come ahead of OPEC+ meetings that begin this week, with the United States and European nations pressuring cartel members Saudi Arabia and the UAE to send more oil in hopes of lowering gas prices for American consumers. In late June, OPEC and allied producing countries decided not to To increase raw production in a meaningful way for consumers.

    The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment on whether the latest economic penalties could affect US hopes to increase oil production from the UAE.

    Administration will use August 2018 Executive order Trump signed the sanctions authority.

    Also on Monday, the State Department charged Singapore-based Pioneer Ship Management PTE LTD and Hong Kong-based Golden Warrior Shipping Co for allegedly engaging in the purchase, sale or shipment of Iranian petroleum products. Ltd. imposed fines on two companies.

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to target exports of petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products from Iran “until Iran is ready for full implementation” of the Iran nuclear deal. .”

    In July, several Iranian companies and UAE-based Iranian nationals were hit by sanctions, including Iran’s Jam Petrochemical Co. It has exported products worth hundreds of millions of dollars to countries across Asia, including China.

    Iran is nursing a battered economy after its currency hit record lows after the US pulled out of the nuclear deal.

