After what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called a low-severity season last year, experts predict flu season will hit the US.

The high number of cases in Australia is raising concerns, with data from Australia’s surveillance system showing cases this year have already exceeded 2019.

212,573 notifications have been received so far this year Laboratory-confirmed influenza And 246 deaths were reported to the country’s National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System.

In 2019, nearly 150,000 cases were reported as of mid-July, according to a USA Today report.

Although influenza activity is declining in the US and summer circulation is generally low, vigilance for infections, testing for seasonal viruses and monitoring for novel influenza A virus infections remain important, the CDC said.

“The outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) continues; health care providers and people exposed to sick or infected birds should be vigilant for symptoms consistent with influenza,” it said. “Receiving the seasonal influenza vaccine each year is the best way to protect against seasonal influenza and its serious consequences.”

Flu viruses can change from year to year, so the vaccine is updated each year to protect against new flu virus strains.

America’s flu season typically peaks between December and February, but activity continues until late May.

Drugstore pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS already offer flu shots to customers through walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

A 2018 study of the US population suggested that between 3% and 11% contract the flu each season.

The study found that children are more likely to get sick and those 65 and older are least likely.

Complications from the flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

The CDC estimates that the flu will cause 9 million to 41 million illnesses and 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.