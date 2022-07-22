New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

World pairs champions Alex Nyrim and Brandon Frazier will open their figure skating season at Skate America in late October, where 15-year-old world junior champ Isabeu Levito will also make her much-anticipated Grand Prix debut.

US Figure Skating announced the bulk of its Grand Prix assignments on Friday.

Levito and 17-year-old Ilya Malinin, who also won the junior world title this year, headline the next generation of US skaters, with their sights set on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. That group includes 18-year-old Liam Kapikis, who will join Malinin at Skate America, and 16-year-old Lindsay Thorngren, who will begin her season at Skate Canada.

2022 Winter Olympics: USA figure skaters shine on Day 3

Knirim and Frazier will join Levito for their second Grand Prix assignment in Sheffield, England in early November, while Malinin and Thorngren will make their second appearance in Espoo, Finland in late November.

Olympic US-born figure skater representing China lashed out on Chinese social media after botched performance

Those positions replace the Cup of China, which was moved there due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and the Rostelecom Cup, which was removed from Russia by the International Skating Union due to conflict in Ukraine.