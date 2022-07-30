US Defense Department spokesman says Russia’s military effort is failing

Although Russian forces have been trying to push deeper into the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian and Western officials have said they have not been able to break through Ukraine’s defenses.

“The whole of July, the invaders tried to storm the Donetsk region,” Serhiy Gaidai, head of the military administration of the neighboring Luhansk region, said in a statement. But in contrast to Russian offensives in the spring and early summer, when they could use their significant artillery advantage to level areas ahead of an offensive, Mr Haidai said the Ukrainians’ destruction of Russian munitions depots had “significantly hampered their advance.” resupply weapons and maneuver.”

Nevertheless, according to him, Russian troops continued to “destroy settlements using cannon and rocket artillery.” At least six civilians were killed and 15 others injured in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on Friday, local Ukrainian authorities said.

On the southern front, at least one civilian was killed in the port city of Nikolaev when a Russian rocket hit a high-rise building at night, according to local governor Vitaly Kim.