US cryptocurrency exchange Kraken suspected of violating sanctions

In 2019, Mr. Powell got into an argument on Slack over Kraken’s parental leave, according to reports viewed by The Times. Mr. Powell said that parental leave was a burden on the company because a child “might as well be a second job, a distracting hobby or an addiction” and “it’s something outside of work that has a negative impact on work.”

The conversation soon turned to legal requirements. Mr. Powell said that in his “formula for everything” it is important to consider “whether it is worth the risk of not following the requirements of the law.” He added: “It would be ‘reckless’ to not comply with the law by default, but it should always be considered an option.”

Mr. Powell did not respond to an email asking for comment.

This year, Mr. Powell was one of the loudest voices in the crypto industry is resisting calls to close accounts in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The United States has imposed sanctions against certain individuals and entities in Russia, but has not required crypto companies to completely stop access to the country.

As of last month, Kraken was still servicing accounts in sanctioned countries such as Iran, according to a spreadsheet Mr. Powell posted on a company-wide Slack channel to show where the company’s customers are. He said the data is derived from residence information listed in “verified accounts.”

The spreadsheet says that Kraken had 1,522 users with residences in Iran, 149 in Syria, and 83 in Cuba, according to data released by The Times. The company also had over 2.5 million users residing in the US and over 500,000 people in the UK. The spreadsheet soon became inaccessible to most employees.