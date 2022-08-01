US companies support Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action cases

Critics say the policies violate civil rights laws and the Constitution.

Apple, General Electric and Google were among the companies supporting the university’s policies.

WASHINGTON — Some of the nation’s largest companies entered the debate over affirmative action Monday, joining a Supreme Court case to support universities that consider race a factor in their undergraduate admissions process.

Companies including Apple, General Electric, Google and Starbucks filed a pair of briefs with the Supreme Court along with Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Schools consider race as one of several factors in their admissions process—an approach that is consistent with current legal standards set by the courts.

“Racial and ethnic diversity enhances business performance,” the companies told the high court. “Research and experience show that ethnic diversity improves decision-making in teams by increasing creativity, communication and accuracy.”

More than 60 companies joined. Some companies had made similar arguments in previous Supreme Court cases.

Some universities have relied on past Supreme Court decisions to consider race in college admissions. In a 4-3 ruling in 2016, a majority of the court said that “a university is accorded considerable deference to defining intangible characteristics, such as student diversity, that are central to its identity and educational mission.”

That decision was written by Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, the swing vote. He was replaced in 2018 by Associate Justice Brett Cavanaugh, a conservative. The confirmation of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 gave conservatives a 6–3 majority. In other words, it is a different Supreme Court than it was just six years ago.

And the court’s conservative justices have long viewed affirmative action policies with suspicion.

“When affirmative action programs were first adopted, they were intended to help the disadvantaged,” Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in dissent In a 2016 judgment. “Now we’re told that a program that tends to enroll poor and disadvantaged minority students is inadequate because it doesn’t work to benefit the more fortunate. This is affirmative action.”

The lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina were filed by an anti-affirmative action group called Students for Fair Admissions, the brainchild of conservative legal strategist Edward Blum. The group alleged that the schools discriminated against other students in order to increase black and Hispanic enrollment.

Harvard Case, Students for fair admission Vs. President and Fellow of Harvard College, alleging violations of a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on race in programs receiving federal funds. In other cases,

The same group alleges that the school’s policy violates the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal treatment under the law.

Two of the most important cases the Court will consider next term were consolidated.

But Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court separated them last month. The new judge announced during her confirmation hearing in March that she would recuse herself from the Harvard case because she sat on the school’s board of supervisors. The separation allows Jackson to participate in the North Carolina case, although he sits out Harvard’s application.

“Our hope is that judges will end the use of race as an admissions factor at Harvard, UNC and all colleges and universities,” Blume said in January. “The foundation of our nation’s civil rights laws is the principle that a person’s race should not be used to help or harm them in their life endeavors.”

Companies signing the brief include American Airlines, Bristol Myers Squibb, General Motors, Intel, Levi Strauss, Meta, The Hershey Company, and United Airlines. A separate brief focused on tech businesses was supported by Microsoft, Verizon and LinkedIn.

“Talent is everywhere,” STEM companies wrote. “It is not located exclusively or disproportionately in any one particular corner of humanity.”