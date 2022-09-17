New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The US Coast Guard this week landed thousands of narcotics worth an estimated $475 million in Miami, Florida.

Coast Guard crews seized about 24,700 pounds of cocaine and about 3,900 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach on Thursday, the branch said in a press release.

The crew intercepted the drugs in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

“I am proud of the crew’s continued devotion to duty that made this offload possible,” Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood, Legare’s commanding officer, said in the release.

“Through the coordinated efforts of Legere, the LEDETs, HNLMS Groningen, CGC James and the USS Billings crew, we made a significant contribution to the counter-narcotics mission and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations,” he added.

Greenwood said the drugs seized in Miami will result in a “significant reduction in drug-related overdoses.”