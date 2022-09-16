New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Any conflict between the U.S. and China will be costly for both sides and will be resolved based on key issues — and not necessarily in the U.S.’s favor, defense experts told Fox News Digital.

“If you were to rank them, I would rank Taiwan first, the South China Sea second, the Senkaku Islands third and then elsewhere in the world,” James Anderson, acting deputy secretary of defense for policy during the Trump administration, said, adding. The Sea of ​​Japan could also serve as a flash point for conflict with China.

President Biden reiterated this stance in May when he told a reporter that defending Taiwan, even militarily, was “a commitment we’ve made.”

Fox News Digital spoke with former defense officials and experts.

Proximity to China would give Beijing a significant advantage, as Russia focused on regions beyond its western border in the Donbass region after its supply lines were cut during the Ukraine invasion.

“The problem is that in the Indo-Pacific theater, the closer you get to China, the more [China] can focus on our military assets,” Anderson explained. “In particular for the United States and its allies, ballistic missiles and the fact that China is probably ahead of us in hypersonic weapons,” which would allow China to hit jet carriers and other aircraft. Surface ships are hard. And fast.

Despite this advantage, China faces a significant conflict that Dr. Hudson Institute senior fellow and former senior national security adviser to Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said. John Lee said it would prove “a very bloody affair for both sides”.

“Over the past two decades, the US and allies have been very passive, allowing the People’s Liberation Army to dominate the air and sea in this theater,” Lee said. “However, [they] Now getting serious about developing long-range strike capabilities, hypersonic strike capabilities, heterogeneous capabilities … and a range of non-military measures that would include economic and financial sanctions.”

“In short, the US and its allies have many good and powerful options to ensure that the military and strategic balance is in their favor,” he added.

Anderson also mentioned the US military’s ability to counter missiles. However, that capability loses effectiveness in the face of “saturation attacks,” which aim to effectively overwhelm targets with missiles and stretch defensive efforts.

The U.S. has therefore focused on trying to strengthen Taiwan through the “Porcupine Strategy,” which would supply the nation with large amounts of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to help bridge the gap in military superiority. China has.

According to the Brookings Institution, China’s 2.8 million troops outnumber the US alone, but naval and air combat operations will severely limit that advantage.

“At this stage, China has air and sea supremacy over the Taiwan Strait but cannot successfully land troops on Taiwan,” Li said. “If it achieves the ability to do so, China will find the military option more attractive.”

Matt McInnis of the Institute for the Study of War notes that China’s objectives will largely dictate its coordination and deployment: any attempt to secure islands in disputed seas and straits will choke the Chinese military, leaving limited use for military deployments.

“Depending on your objectives and what you want to achieve with the navy and the air force, you’re going to have some use for the Marines to hold some small landmasses and some small islands,” McInnis said, adding that Beijing would simply proceed with an offensive. Once reasonably confident, US forces did not deploy quickly enough to the region.

Anderson noted that China has closed the gap in other military areas, but has not yet overtaken the US, acknowledging that China has ” The largest ships in the world Today,” but the U.S. still has the advantage in terms of quality, and the same is true for the “excellent” U.S. Air Force.

The US can also rely on regional partners. China, on the other hand, has few allies to turn to, largely looking to countries like Russia to help “deflect” economic pressure from the US and its allies, according to McInnis.

“There will certainly be economic lines of effort … and I’m sure that’s how China is looking at Russia in the long term., Also a major energy supplier, like Iran, can help them manage the economic fallout from a conflict with the United States,” he said. “But I don’t think we’re at the point where we’re definitely in the relationship with North Korea. , where they will provide operational support or lethal assistance directly to China.”

Li believes that China’s position has weakened as China overstretched its hand and revealed its “comprehensive intention” to “dominate East Asia”, which has also encouraged the US and its allies to counter China’s ambitions.

“China is trying to win by convincing the US and its allies that defending Taiwan is not ‘worth it’, the cost would be too high,” he said. “China’s problem is that it has revealed its broader intentions, which is to dominate East Asia: therefore, a successful Chinese occupation of Taiwan would encourage China to push further, rather than gain more satisfying power.”