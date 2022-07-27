New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US Capitol Police said Wednesday afternoon that violence or illegal behavior will not be tolerated at a congressional baseball game, as several left-wing groups threatened to “shut down” the event.

US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger addressed the rumored protests in a tweet thread Wednesday afternoon.

“A message from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger before tomorrow’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity,” Manger said. “We are aware that demonstrators plan to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Our goal is to protect members of Congress at this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place.”

“We would ask anyone thinking about causing trouble at a charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or illegal behavior at this family event,” he added.

Climate Activist Aims to ‘Shut Down’ Congressional Baseball Game, Says Lawmakers Will See More Protests

Manger’s announcement came after several groups threatened to shut down the event because Congress did not take strong enough action to address the “climate crisis.”

The Congressional baseball game is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m

“On July 28, we’ll gather en masse at the Congressional baseball game. Manchin and the GOP are burning our planet and accelerating inflation — all to make their polluting friends richer. Democrats must step up or risk losing our generation: to apathy and despair, heat waves and wildfires. ” said the group Now or Never on its website.

A separate group, ShutDownDC, threatened to disrupt the event.

“We disrupted Brett Kavanagh’s steak dinner and we will disrupt the Congressional baseball game. The monsters tearing our country apart don’t deserve peace,” Shutdown DC tweeted on July 18.

An activist group that has offered prizes for Supreme Court justice positions has targeted a congressional baseball game

Click here to get the Fox News app

Quentin Scott, director of federal campaigns for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, a leader of one of the organizations supporting the protest, told Fox News Digital that members of Congress should not be playing the game when droughts, heat waves and wildfires cost “billions of dollars.” Loss.”

Scott said Democrats “need to come back to Congress and negotiate and find a way to get through this,” referring to Republican opposition to a vote on a reconciliation package with climate regulations.

Fox News’ Lisa Bennaton contributed to this report.