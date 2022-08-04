US boosts aid to Cambodia amid efforts to ease global food crisis

PHNOMPEN, Cambodia. The United States will provide $25 million in agricultural development assistance for projects in Cambodia over five years to help address food insecurity, an issue made even more pressing by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Secretary of State said Thursday Anthony J. Blinken. .
The new aid is part of a 12-year U.S. food security project in Cambodia and will fund an initiative called Harvest Three, in which the U.S. Agency for International Development will work with Cambodian farmers and others in the food industry to bring food to more markets. . According to Mr. Blinken, the focus will be on grain and fish.
“The needs are urgent,” he added. “Too many Cambodians still live in food insecurity. Too many Cambodian children are malnourished.”
There is a grain shortage in parts of the world because the Russian navy is blockading ports in Ukraine, an important exporter. On Monday, a ship with corn sailed from Odessa, the first cargo ship in more than five months of the war. But experts say it will do little to address the global food crisis, which United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned could last for years.
Mr. Blinken has made global food shortages a major problem ever since Russian President Vladimir V. Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In meetings at the United Nations and other organizations, the Secretary of State called on other countries to help alleviate the grain shortage, and also urged Russia to end its blockade of Ukrainian ports.
“Food security around the world is getting worse because of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine,” Mr. Blinken said, “which has blocked the delivery of millions of tons of Ukrainian crops to world markets.”
The scale of the crisis caused by wars, economic devastation due to the coronavirus pandemic and extreme weather conditions, often exacerbated by climate change, is enormous. According to the United Nations World Food Programas many as 50 million people in 45 countries are on the verge of starvation.
The United Nations and Turkey recently agreed to an agreement under which Russia would allow food shipments to pass by the Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.
US and other officials are closely monitoring the shipments to see if Russia continues to honor the agreement. At any moment, the Russian Navy could again block the cargo passage.
Speaking on the phone Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mr. Blinken praised the months of Turkish diplomacy that led to the corn shipment. He stressed the importance of cooperation to ensure that other ships can leave ports and the importance of Russia fulfilling its obligations.
With about 17 million people, Cambodia is largely rural, with about 60 percent of the population living outside urban centers. The agricultural sector accounts for more than 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and directly employs more than three million Cambodians, according to the State Department.
The aid, which Mr. Blinken announced on Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, will be a boon to the country’s farmers. He said this is intended to give them greater access to greenhouses and help them distribute their products to more markets at home and abroad, as well as help women and youth get more out of investment in the sector.
“We have the know-how to improve farming in all climates and all income levels so that countries have the sustainable ability to produce their own food,” said Mr. Blinken.
“In this new phase, we are basically expanding our scale,” he added. “Crop number three will be nationwide.”
On Thursday, Mr. Blinken also met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top foreign policy official, to discuss food and energy security issues. Energy prices have risen sharply in the US and Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine, but US gasoline prices have fallen in recent weeks.
Prior to these talks, Mr. Borrell told reporters that the United States and Europe must make it clear to the world that the war and the blockade of Russia, not the sanctions imposed on Russia, are the cause of global food and energy problems. The two officials met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia this week.