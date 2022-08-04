US boosts aid to Cambodia amid efforts to ease global food crisis

Speaking on the phone Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mr. Blinken praised the months of Turkish diplomacy that led to the corn shipment. He stressed the importance of cooperation to ensure that other ships can leave ports and the importance of Russia fulfilling its obligations.

Updated Aug. January 4, 2022 8:24 AM ET

With about 17 million people, Cambodia is largely rural, with about 60 percent of the population living outside urban centers. The agricultural sector accounts for more than 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and directly employs more than three million Cambodians, according to the State Department.

The aid, which Mr. Blinken announced on Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, will be a boon to the country’s farmers. He said this is intended to give them greater access to greenhouses and help them distribute their products to more markets at home and abroad, as well as help women and youth get more out of investment in the sector.

“We have the know-how to improve farming in all climates and all income levels so that countries have the sustainable ability to produce their own food,” said Mr. Blinken.

“In this new phase, we are basically expanding our scale,” he added. “Crop number three will be nationwide.”

On Thursday, Mr. Blinken also met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top foreign policy official, to discuss food and energy security issues. Energy prices have risen sharply in the US and Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine, but US gasoline prices have fallen in recent weeks.