US bid to cap Russian oil prices raises enforcement skepticism

The plan relies heavily on the marine insurance industry, a network of insurers that provide coverage for ships and their cargo, spill liability and reinsurance, a form of secondary insurance used to cover the risk of loss. Most of the major insurers are based in the G7 countries that coordinate sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Lars Lange, secretary general of the International Maritime Insurance Union, a German-based consortium, said he thought even with a price cap in place, insurers would still not want to insure Russian oil exports for fear of violating sanctions.

“This insurance industry is more than ready to comply, but please set the sanctions in a way that we understand and can comply with,” Mr Lange said. “And there are problems with this oil cap, at least on our end.”

Mr. Lange said the restriction would not work if only a few countries agreed to it, because insurers from other countries would pick up the slack and cover the cargo at market prices.

Treasury officials working on the plan met with representatives from the insurance and financial sectors to try to allay some of their concerns. They suggested that the industry would not be held liable if sanctions were violated, and that Russia and its oil buyers would have to “confirm” the purchase price. According to them, the imposition of the restriction will be similar to sanctions against oil exports from countries such as Iran and Venezuela.

Officials also play down the need for global engagement, arguing that countries like India and China that buy Russian oil at deep discounts could benefit from capping prices without signing an agreement.