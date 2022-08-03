US bid to cap Russian oil prices raises enforcement skepticism

WASHINGTON. The Biden administration’s push to form an international buyers’ cartel to cap Russian oil prices is running into resistance amid private-sector fears that it can’t be reliably secured, posing problems for US efforts to exhaust President Vladimir Putin’s war. chest and stabilize world energy prices.
The price cap was a top priority for Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, who was trying to prevent another surge in world oil prices at the end of the year. The Biden administration fears that the combination of a European Union embargo on Russian oil imports and a ban on insurance and financing of Russian oil supplies will lead to a sharp increase in prices, removing millions of barrels of this oil from the market.
But the untested concept has drawn skepticism from energy experts and the marine insurance sector in particular, which facilitates global oil shipping and is key to making the proposal work. Under this plan, they will only have the legal right to insure an oil cargo if it is sold at or below a certain price.
Insurers, mostly based in the European Union and the UK, fear they will have to enforce the price ceiling by checking whether Russia and oil buyers around the world are complying with the deal.
“We can ask for proof of the price paid, but as a coercive mechanism, this is not very effective,” he said. Mike Salthouse, Global Claims Director at The North of England P&I Association Limited, the world’s leading marine insurer. “If you have sophisticated statesmen who want to deceive the people, it is very easy to do so.”
He added: “We said it wouldn’t work. We explained to everyone why.”
That hasn’t stopped Ms Yellen and her top aides, who have traveled around the world to prove to international partners, banks and insurance companies that capping oil prices can—and should—work in a time of rapid inflation and the risk of a recession.
“At a time of global concern about high prices, capping the price of Russian oil is one of the most powerful tools we have at our disposal to fight inflation, preventing future energy price spikes,” Ms. Yellen said in July.
The Biden administration is trying to ease the effects of sanctions imposed by the European Union in June that would ban Russian oil imports and finance and insure Russian oil exports by the end of the year. The UK was expected to implement a similar ban, but no one has done so yet.
Ms. Yellen and other Treasury officials want these sanctions to include an exception to allow Russian oil to be sold, insured and shipped if it is bought at a price well below market value. They argue that this will reduce the revenue that Russia receives, while maintaining the flow of oil.
The plan relies heavily on the marine insurance industry, a network of insurers that provide coverage for ships and their cargo, spill liability and reinsurance, a form of secondary insurance used to cover the risk of loss. Most of the major insurers are based in the G7 countries that coordinate sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.
More about oil and gas prices
Lars Lange, secretary general of the International Maritime Insurance Union, a German-based consortium, said he thought even with a price cap in place, insurers would still not want to insure Russian oil exports for fear of violating sanctions.
“This insurance industry is more than ready to comply, but please set the sanctions in a way that we understand and can comply with,” Mr Lange said. “And there are problems with this oil cap, at least on our end.”
Mr. Lange said the restriction would not work if only a few countries agreed to it, because insurers from other countries would pick up the slack and cover the cargo at market prices.
Treasury officials working on the plan met with representatives from the insurance and financial sectors to try to allay some of their concerns. They suggested that the industry would not be held liable if sanctions were violated, and that Russia and its oil buyers would have to “confirm” the purchase price. According to them, the imposition of the restriction will be similar to sanctions against oil exports from countries such as Iran and Venezuela.
Officials also play down the need for global engagement, arguing that countries like India and China that buy Russian oil at deep discounts could benefit from capping prices without signing an agreement.
At the end of June, G7 leaders agreed to explore the concept. The idea drew controversy after the Group of 20 finance ministers met in Indonesia in July. South Korea said it was ready to support it, while Indonesian Finance Minister Shri Mulyani Indrawati warned that price caps will not solve the world’s oil supply problems. European officials, skeptical, continue to say they are analyzing its viability.
The race to complete such a complex plan in just a few months begins as the United States struggles to comply with international agreements such as the global tax pact that Ms. Yellen brokered last year but has now stalled in Congress. In recent months, Ms. Yellen has tasked her deputy, Wally Adeyemo, and Ben Harris, her assistant secretary for economic policy, with the rationale for the national security and economic restriction.
Mr. Adeyemo said in an interview that “the G7 finance and energy ministers have made significant progress in terms of discussing how we are actually designing this at a technical level.”
He added that “we have also made progress in negotiations with other countries to join our coalition in setting a price cap.”
Mr Adeyemo said officials are working to create a cap so that insurers do not have to check every transaction to ensure compliance.
“We also had very constructive conversations with industry representatives involved in offshore oil trading, who helped to understand how this oil is sold and who has information about the price,” he said. “But also how can we develop an attestation method that is as simple as possible to make sure we can enforce the price cap.”
Some former Treasury officials are skeptical that the plan could work.
“I think it’s a smart analytical idea, but there’s a reason the phrase ‘too half smart’ was coined,” said Lawrence H. Summers, who was Treasury Secretary during the Obama administration.
Noting that there are few examples of successful buyer cartels and that oil deals can often be hidden, Mr. Summers said “it might not work.”
The United States hopes to reach an agreement by Dec. 5, when the European Union ban comes into effect, but many details remain unresolved, including the price at which Russian oil will be capped.
Treasury officials said the price would be set high enough to give Russia an incentive to continue mining. Some commodity analysts point to a range of $50 to $60 a barrel as a likely target, much lower than the current price of around $100 a barrel.
But the big wild card is how Russia might react, including whether it will respond in ways that drive up prices.
Russia’s central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said last month that she believed Russia would not ship oil to countries that impose restrictions and predicted that this would drive up oil prices around the world. Other Russian officials suggested that the country would not sell oil below cost.
In a report released last month, JP Morgan analysts predicted that if Russia did not cooperate with the price cap, three million barrels of Russian oil per day could be removed from world markets, pushing prices up to $190 a barrel. Limiting production indefinitely would hurt its wells, they said, but Russia could manage the shutdown temporarily while keeping its finances intact.
Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical adviser at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said a successful cap could be the best hope for oil prices to stabilize once the European Union ban comes into effect. He said it was unlikely that Russia, which had restricted natural gas supplies to parts of Europe in response to sanctions, would restrict oil exports because of its importance to its economy.
“We assume that Russia will not cut production,” Mr. Sheldon said.
Brian O’Toole, a former Treasury Department adviser on foreign asset control, said even a brief halt in Russian oil exports could destabilize markets. But he added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates its willingness to act contrary to its economic well-being.
“This suggests that Putin is a rational economic player,” said Mr. O’Toole, a non-resident Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council Those who work in the financial services sector talk about cooperation with Russia with a price ceiling. “If that were the case, he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine at all.”
But supporters believe that if the European Union bans insurance transactions, capping oil prices could be the best chance to cushion the economic fallout.
John E. Smith, former director of the foreign assets control division, said the key is to ensure that financial services firms and marine insurers are not held accountable for reviewing every oil deal, as well as advising on sanctions compliance. .
“The question is whether enough jurisdictions agree on the details to move forward,” said Mr. Smith, who is now co-head of Morrison & Foerster’s national security practice. “If they do this, it could be a victory for everyone except Russia.”
Matina Stevis-Gridneffprovided a report from Brussels.