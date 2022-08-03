New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The 29th Infantry Division of the US Army National Guard retains its patch honoring service in the Confederate Army.

Major General Timothy P. Williams, Virginia’s adjutant general, said in a press release Monday.

The decision comes as a congressional commission set up to remove references to the Confederacy from the military put the 29th Infantry Division up for review and possible retirement in December, according to Military.com. But the unit’s leaders strongly opposed Patch’s retirement. Williams argued that the patch represents the department’s rich history.

“We are currently preparing historical documents and letters of support to educate the Commission on the importance of the 29th ID patch,” Williams said in a statement at the time. “We want them to understand what it means to the thousands of veterans who have worn the patch in service to our country, as well as how it serves as a symbol of liberation to our allies in France.”

The Pentagon moved forward with renaming bases honoring Confederate leaders

Introduced during World War I, the patch is a blue and gray yin and yang that refers to the merging of Union and Confederate units after the Civil War. The division is headquartered in Virginia, but has components in the Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida National Guards.

The 29th Infantry Division wore the patch when its soldiers stormed the beaches of Nazi-occupied Normandy, France in 1944, making it one of the army’s most famous units for its actions on D-Day.

But that symbol was threatened by the commission, which focused primarily on renaming military posts named after Confederate leaders, such as Fort Lee, Virginia.

“Heraldry is actually part of the nomenclature commission’s review, which includes patches like the 29th Infantry Division patch. It’s part of the commission’s duties,” a commission spokesperson told Military.com in December.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Instead of removing the patch entirely, the commission recommended removing references to service in the Confederate Army from the patch’s description.

“The commission believes that recognizing the insignia of the 29th Infantry Division patch as a Confederate insignia is a subjective determination,” a commission spokesman said Monday.

Williams welcomed the decision, saying the department would take the opportunity to honor the service’s post-World War I history.

“This is an opportunity for us to update heraldry descriptions that reflect not only the distinguished service of the 29th in World Wars I and II, but also in the Cold War and the global war on terror over the past 20 years.” Williams said.