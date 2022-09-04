New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan is resigning his post, the US Embassy in Russia said on Sunday.

Appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2019, Sullivan is stepping down after nearly three years.

“Upon his departure, he brings to the fore four decades of public service and five US presidents, including deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of justice, defense and commerce,” the embassy said. said in a statement.

Sullivan’s departure comes seven months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a bitter war between the two countries. At the same time, Russian-American relations have been strained by US sanctions against Russia and military aid to Ukraine.

Putin to attend war games with China and other allies, expert warns of ‘dangerous’ timing

Facing the effects of those sanctions, Russia is cooperating with other US adversaries such as Iran and China. Russia and China are currently in the midst of a week of war games, which will involve Russian and Chinese navies “joint action to protect maritime communications, regions or maritime economic activities and support ground troops in littoral areas,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Iran recently sent hundreds of drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, although Russia is having technical problems with them.

Putin to attend war games with China and other allies, expert warns of ‘dangerous’ timing

Until a permanent successor is in place, the charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow will be Elizabeth Rudd, who has been deputy chief of mission at the embassy since June, the embassy said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In one of his final acts in office, Sullivan attended a memorial service in Moscow for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.