More than 5,000 troops from the US and allies have gone to land, sea and air for joint combat exercises in Indonesia, while China has continued its aggressive behavior, including flying hundreds of fighter jets near Taiwan in recent weeks.

The military exercise is the largest since the countries first began such cooperation in 2009.

“Every waking minute I’m doing everything to make sure we’re preventing conflicts in the region,” said US Navy Adm., who oversaw the exercise. John Aquilino said. “And that’s my commitment to all of my partners. Every day we try to prevent war.”

The activities in the Indo-Pacific region come at a time of heightened tension with China over Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the first to visit the island since Newt Gingrich in 1997. Before the trip, even before it was confirmed, Chinese officials had threatened the US with consequences if Pelosi went there.

In the days before Pelosi’s visit, which is in the middle of a multi-nation tour of Asia, the USS Ronald Reagan and a strike group were sent to the South China Sea, but a Navy spokesman said it was a planned visit. .

Since then, China has launched missiles and entered Taiwan’s sea and airspace. This led Taiwan to conduct its own military exercises, demonstrating its ability to counter China.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said China was using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext for its aggressive actions to pressure Taiwan into “peaceful reunification” with China.

“On this basis, China has initiated military provocations.,” an absurd and barbaric act that will also undermine regional stability and disrupt shipping and trade operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.