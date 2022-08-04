US airmen charged in Syria base explosion that injured soldiers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman involved in an April explosion at a base in eastern Syria that injured U.S. soldiers. .

Tech. David Dezwan Jr., an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, is facing multiple charges including dereliction of duty, destruction of military property, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the explosion that injured four service members. The Air Force has been under quarantine since June.

The US military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or indirect fire. But the Pentagon later said the April 7 attack was caused by one or more people “deliberately placing explosive charges” at an ammunition depot and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The Air Force, in a statement Thursday, has set a preliminary hearing date of Aug. 23 at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Advertisement

Dezhwan is also charged with accessing a government computer with unauthorized benefit and obtaining classified information. Dejwan joined the Army in October 2007, the Air Force said. He was assigned to the 775th Civil Engineer Squadron at Hill.

The explosions hit two auxiliary buildings. All four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

Authorities did not provide any insight into the motivation behind the attack.