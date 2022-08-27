New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Federal agents in Memphis have seized a possible 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact shipped from Europe.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it intercepted the lid of an Egyptian canopic jar of a funerary deity named Imseti on Aug. 17. Jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies.

The agency says the item was shipped from a dealer to a private buyer in the US, and the shipper made conflicting statements about its price.

Experts from the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archeology helped determine the authenticity of the artwork. The agency says the lid dates from 1069 BC to 653 BC

Officials say the object is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to confiscation under the Cultural Property Enforcement Act of 1983. The artifact has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.