Sen. Rand Paul said on “Hannity” that voters in poor neighborhoods will vote for law and order on a “day of reckoning” this Friday.

Lee Zeldin’s running mate Alison Esposito protests the release of the alleged attacker

ITS. Paul: The day of reckoning will come where they live in New York City – Crime disproportionately affects poor neighborhoods and minorities. One day they will wake up and say, “We’ve had enough. The Democrats are not protecting our children.” Children are dying at bus stops. Children are dying on the subway. Democrats don’t care about your kids. And it continues for decades after decades. There will come a day when people will wake up and say, “We’ve had enough. We’re going to vote for law and order.” and Lee Zeldin is the candidate for Law and Order. So I think people will say, “I don’t care, black, white, whatever. I don’t belong to any party. I want to stop. It’s a crime And we have to put people in jail.” I think that’s coming.

