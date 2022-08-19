Urban Meyer returns to Fox Sports TV show after Jacksonville Jaguars loss

Fox announced Friday that Urban Meyer is rejoining the “Big Noon Kickoff,” confirming reports from April about the former Jacksonville Jaguars and college football coach returning to television.

Meyer is an original member of the cast that is reuniting for its third season. Former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops replaced Meyer when he took the Jaguars job before the 2021 season, and Meyer now rejoins host Rob Stone and fellow analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Reggie Bush in that chair.

Jacksonville lured the mayor away from the gig under the guise of installing a steady hand on the organization. Instead, the Jaguars went 2-11 and, even worse, were mired in a series of scandals — including a video of him with a woman who wasn’t his wife at an Ohio bar after he didn’t go home with the team — and humiliation throughout his short tenure. He was fired before Week 15.

Meyer, a three-time national champion (twice with the Florida Gators, once with Ohio State), left the college ranks after the 2018 season. Months earlier, the university suspended former assistant Jack Smith for three games after an investigation into domestic violence.

Mayer succeeded as an analyst Break down the film in a digestible manner For the viewer. That skill, Fox decided, was worth bringing him back.

Follow Chris Bumbaka on Twitter @BOOMbaca.