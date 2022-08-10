UPEI Makes Indigenous Studies Course Required for Higher Education

Prince Edward Island University now requires all graduates to take a course in Indigenous Studies.

The course, which is part of the university’s newly established Faculty of Knowledge, Education, Research and Applied Research (IKERAS), starts this fall.

Associate Professor David Waris, a Cree representative and member of the UPEI Indigenous Circle, says the Indigenous Teachings course will cover Indigenous history, culture and customs.

“We will also touch on some very heavy topics, such as trauma, intergenerational trauma as a result of boarding schools. The sensation of the sixties,” he said.

“However, we also talk about healing. And we talk a little bit about what’s going on with the indigenous people of Turtle Island and how they’re reclaiming their culture.”

Waris said the new required course, as well as the IKERAS faculty, came about because the university wanted to find ways to support the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action, which included several recommendations for expanded education on indigenous history and boarding schools. .

“Just by delivering a mandatory course of indigenous knowledge about peoples and their cultures, I believe we are teaching responsible citizenship,” he said.

Gary L. Evans is Professor in the Faculty of Indigenous Knowledge, Education, Research and Applied Research (IKERAS) at UPEI and also Acting Dean. He says that he would like to see such a faculty in every university. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

“We failed to educate Canadians”

The faculty—currently the smallest at UPEI—consists of four professors, including Acting Dean Gary L. Evans, as well as session instructors.

Evans, a half-breed, believes the IKERAS faculty is the first of its kind at a Canadian university.

We have failed to tell Canadians, international students and newcomers to the country the true history of Canada. – UPEI Interim Dean Gary L. Evans

“As far as I can tell, this is the first,” Evans said. “We are not a chair under someone else’s leadership. We are a complete faculty. We sit at the dean’s table with all the other deans. I would like to see this in every university. It is my goal”.

He says students can now take an additional major in Indigenous Studies and work is underway to eventually offer an Indigenous Studies major as well.

Evans says he is proud that in the coming years every UPEI graduate will leave UPEI with at least one Indigenous course.

“We failed to tell Canadians, international students and newcomers to the country the true history of Canada,” he said.

“And this is a chance to fix that, but it’s also a chance to share the culture and richness of Indigenous society.”

“It gives me great pride”

For Community Elder Judy Clark, the new course will offer all students a way to better understand Indigenous culture and history and how their lives continue to be defined and limited by the Indian Act.

“Knowing that they will now have a little more knowledge and understanding of who the native people of Canada are makes me very proud,” said Clark, a Mi’kmaw elder and member of the Abegwaite First Nation.

“We had a lot of issues with our identity because a lot of our mainstream academia didn’t talk about our lifestyle. And now it is. So that’s the best understanding.”

“I am very proud that they will now have a little more knowledge and understanding of who the indigenous people of Canada are,” says UPEI Elder Judy Clark. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

Clarke says she is pleased with the progress that has been made and is excited that non-Indigenous students now have new opportunities to learn about how Indigenous customs relate to many of the university’s courses and disciplines.

“I really believe that our ancestors and spirits move and are with us to be able to move forward and share their knowledge,” Clarke said.

“Because it’s about climate change, it’s about the healing that we have. This is the development of how we built our stuff. I think every aspect of the university, we have our own indigenous way, and sharing that would be amazing.”