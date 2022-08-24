New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US Navy service members seeking religious exemptions to the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been transferred to squalid living conditions and, in some cases, unable to leave while awaiting discharge from the military, according to court documents.

First Liberty Institute in November Filed a claim As first reported by Fox News Digital, 35 active-duty SEALs and three reservists are seeking a religious exemption to the command. The case was amended to expand to a class action lawsuit to include all Navy service members seeking religious accommodations.

In March, the Supreme Court blocked a lower court order in Texas that would have forced the Navy from enforcing the vaccination mandate. Now, the case continues to be litigated in lower courts across the country, and SEALs and other sailors who have yet to be fired by the US government are left in limbo, many of them forced into undesirable alternative housing. Prohibited from traveling by the military or outside their base.

In a June lawsuit filed by First Liberty in the Northern District of Texas’ Fort Worth Division District Court, the sailors described the deplorable conditions aboard large US ships.

Admiral says unwaxed seals cause ‘immediate harm’ to Navy, admits no combat operations affected

A sailor who is now part of a class action lawsuit said in a court-filed declaration that he was transferred to the USS Dwight D after being asked to be discharged from the military because of religious objections to the command. . A berthing barge of the Eisenhower aircraft carrier, where conditions were “deplorable.”

“Because I couldn’t leave the area, I went on the berthing barge for the Eisenhower. Conditions on the barge, like the USS George Washington, anchored in the same shipyard, were deplorable. There was mold everywhere and the barge’s toilets. Backed up and leaked. Water leaked from the base of the toilet and near my rack. And gets into the hall. On bad days, it goes into the berths on the other side. The leaks sound like sewage—it’s stinking sewage and it is. See Exhibit C (the water I scooped up from under my rack).”

Lawsuit filed on behalf of Navy SEALs facing threats seeking religious COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

“There was some kind of worm growing on the floor in the standing water in the toilet bowls and the leaking water around the base of the toilets. Needless to say I did not feel comfortable or safe in this environment and I emotionally contacted health services several times,” the sailor continued.

“I would like to separate from the Navy as soon as possible, but I am fighting to withdraw my request because I feel that my religious objection could somehow imply that I am not genuine, and that is wrong. The Navy must renounce my beliefs to separate me,” they continued.

Another Navy technician with more than nine years of service said in written testimony that his performance rating began to suffer after submitting a religious exemption.

“Prior to the vaccine mandate, I consistently received a ‘must promote’ rating on my performance evaluations. This year, because I submitted a religious accommodation and planned to separate, I was given a ‘promote’ status. This ranking has decreased and my skills as a sailor seem to have regressed. continued and was told during a briefing on my evaluation that the rating was not due to my performance but due to my impending separation due to my religious rejection. accommodation,” they stated.

“To this day, I still can’t break away. My work environment has been very toxic over the vaccine issue, which has caused a lot of stress for both my wife and I. Because of the religious objection I hold dearly, I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine. . The hardship this process has brought to my family And because of the pressure, I no longer wanted to be a part of the United States Navy.”

Another Navy sailor said in an affidavit that even with the arrival of their second child, the Navy “refuses” to separate them from service.

“In anticipation of my separation, my wife and I sold our house, and my wife and one-year-old son moved to another state. My wife is pregnant with our second child and her due date is in August 2022. Unable to join her and my son, or start my new job, Because the Navy told me I was not allowed to separate from the Navy because of this lawsuit.”

A Navy spokesman did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the lawsuit and the sailors’ living conditions or whether they have improved.

The Navy has not granted a single religious exemption to the command — 4,244 are currently pending — but 19 permanent medical exemptions, 189 temporary medical exemptions and 3 permanent medical exemptions, according to another recent filing by First Liberty.

The military is no stranger to undesirable living conditions for active-duty officers.

A former active-duty service member told Fox News Digital that there are many examples of less than desirable housing for service members.

He cited the Army’s Fort Bragg in North Carolina, whose barracks had a number of problems including plumbing, rampant mold, asbestos and water leaks. The barracks, built in the 1970s, became problematic and the soldiers had to be moved.

Additionally, there is a series of poisoned water lawsuits on behalf of current and former service members against Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, which may have exposed more than 1 million military officers since the 1950s.