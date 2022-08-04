type here...
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic refuses to open National Bank in Montreal
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic refuses to open National Bank in Montreal

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks at a press conference after the Wimbledon victory welcome ceremony at Belgrade City Hall on July 11. (Pedja Milosavlevich/AFP via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-surface tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.

For the same reason as the current state of affairs, he will also not be able to compete in the US Open later this month.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old player from Serbia, said he won’t get a chance, even if it means he won’t be able to play in some tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and had to miss two tournaments in the United States earlier this year.

He did play at the French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Rafael Nadal, and at Wimbledon, which Djokovic won last month for his 21st Grand Slam title – one short of Nadal’s men’s record.

  • Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win fourth consecutive Wimbledon title
  • Enter it

    Djokovic saga overshadows major Australian Open storylines

Unvaccinated foreign nationals cannot travel to Canada or the US, so Djokovic left Montreal the day before the tournament’s scheduled draw and is expected to miss the US Open starting in New York. August 29th.

Djokovic posted on social media over the weekend that he hopes to get a chance to play at the US Open, writing: “I’m preparing like I’ll be allowed to compete while I wait to see if there’s a spot. for me to go to the USA. Let’s cross our fingers!”

After defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he “would like” to take part in the last Grand Slam of the year at Flushing Meadows, but also admitted, “I don’t plan to get vaccinated.”

WATCH | Djokovic wins Wimbledon final:

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win 7th Wimbledon title

25 days ago

Duration 2:26

The top seeded star won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title by defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Djokovic is a three-time US Open champion. His loss to Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final prevented Djokovic from becoming the first person since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar year Grand Slam.

Oscar Otte also left Montreal on Thursday; Kyrgios and Benjamin Bonzi moved to the net.

  • An unvaccinated Djokovic cannot enter the US for tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.
  • New vaccination rules could allow Djokovic to play in the French Open

Four wild-card places went to three-time world champion Andy Murray, David Goffin, Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarno.

Nadal, who was eliminated from Wimbledon ahead of the semi-finals with a torn abs, still has to play in Montreal.



