Unvaccinated NBA players and staff will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly, a league memo said Tuesday.

The new policy was developed over several weeks and was accepted by the National Basketball Players Association.

“When the season starts, it looks like we’re on our normal track in terms of our protocols surrounding the game, especially with regards to the health and safety of our players,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told the league’s board. Governors meeting in July. “I’ve learned over the last two and a half years not to make any assumptions when it comes to COVID, but we’ll be ready for anything that comes our way.”

Vaccinated individuals are not required to be tested unless otherwise directed by a team or league physician or “governmental authority.” Anyone exhibiting symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should be reported and tested. They also have to report when someone in their household tests positive.

Facemasks are not required but are recommended indoors if virus levels are high in a particular area.

More than 95 percent of the league and its officials are vaccinated, and the league wants everyone to be up-to-date with their vaccinations.

The memo states that there are some exceptions for those who have not been vaccinated, especially if someone has “recently recovered” from the virus.

