type here...
CANADA Untreated wastewater again being released into harbor, Halifax Water...
CANADA

Untreated wastewater again being released into harbor, Halifax Water says

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Halifax Water is again asking residents and visitors to avoid contact with Halifax Harbor due to untreated wastewater caused by a pump failure. (CBC)

Halifax Water is again asking people to stay away from Halifax harbor and flush less.

In a news release Sunday night, the utility said a wastewater pump failure is causing “screened but untreated” wastewater to be released into the harbor.

  • Halifax Water wants you to flush less if you live here
  • Halifax Water says no swimming in harbor after wastewater pump fails

“Residents and visitors are strongly advised not to go swimming or participate in recreational activities requiring water contact in Halifax Harbor until further notice,” the release said.

The utility is asking people living in Larry Uteck, Park West, Clayton Park, Fairview and parts of the west and north- ends of Halifax to reduce the amount of water they flush and pour down their drains.

Halifax Water is asking customers in the highlighted areas to reduce the amount of water they are flushing and pouring into their drains. This will help minimize the potential amount of wastewater released into the environment, the utility says. (Halifax Water)

“This will help minimize the potential amount of wastewater released into the environment.”

This comes just over a week after the utility said its Duffus Street wastewater pump had returned to normal operations after another failure caused untreated wastewater and stormwater to flow into the harbor.

A pump at the facility was replaced after that failure, said Halifax Water spokesperson Jake Fulton.

“This replaced pump is now running into some issues and our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore it back into service,” Fulton said.

Fulton said it’s too early to tell what caused the issues with the replacement pump, and he could not provide an estimate of when the issue would be resolved.

Halifax Water said Monday morning it will provide an update when it has restored the wastewater system to normal operations.

“To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area,” the utility said.

MORE TOP STORIES

  • Reunion ‘bittersweet’ for people living in Whitney Pier
  • What’s open and closed in the Halifax area on Natal Day
  • These couples ditched their 200-person guest lists for ‘micro-weddings’
  • Final day of Black Canadian summit sees historic declaration
  • ‘It’s really emotional for me’: Mother of son with autism spearheads $500K playpark

Previous articleMLB Trade Deadline 2022: Live Updates, Rumors On Juan Soto, Latest Deals News
Next articleWill Newcastle make an offer for Maddison?

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Endor’ trailer explores the origins of familiar ‘Star Wars’ heroes

(CNN)The hero of "Star Wars" once said that Rebellions are built on hope. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Brazil could face election unrest ‘more intense’ than US Capitol riots, official warns

(CNN)Brazil faces potentially dangerous unrest surrounding the country's upcoming presidential vote, a senior election...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Mega Millions Lottery Drawing: Winners may remain anonymous in these states

off Video Jackpot! Mega Millions Winner Big Score Fox News correspondent...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfered in US election

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 1st Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News