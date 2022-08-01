New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Newly unsealed court documents reveal just that Amber Heard She had a “brief stint as an exotic dancer” and her ex-husband Johnny Depp didn’t want his friendship with disgraced rocker Marilyn Manson exposed in the trial.

After a jury awarded Johnny Depp $10.35 million in his defamation case against Amber Heard, Judge Penny Azcaret ordered the release of confidential documents on July 13.

The papers were published online over the weekend by Legal commentator Andrea BurkhartMore than $3,300 was raised to buy the records.

Court documents describe behind-the-scenes wrangling between both sides to try to get and keep evidence out of a Fairfax County Circuit trial in Virginia.

Heard outlined the opposition in a March 22 motion Depp’s team She tries to present damaging information about her past to the jury.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredhoft argued that Depp was trying to introduce “irrelevant personal material” – including “Amber’s brief performance as an exotic dancer years before meeting Mr. Depp,” nude pictures of her and “baseless allegations” that she had worked. sex worker

“Nude images of Amber Heard or comments about stripping or escort services are extremely distracting and unfairly prejudicial to the point of portraying Amber Heard as a sex symbol rather than a women’s rights activist against domestic violence,” Bredhoft wrote.

Heard’s team also fought to keep Heard’s sister away Whitney Henriquez “Reality Show Video.” None of these “personal matters” were introduced at trial.

Crude text messages between Depp and Marilyn Manson were also not presented to the jury in the 965-page motion filed March 28.

Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, fought hard to exclude any references to the actor’s friendship with Manson, whose real names are Brian Warner, out of concern that it would “incriminate Mr Depp by association theory”.

In 2016, after Manson texted Depp that Lindsay Usich “pulled an amber,” Usich, Manson’s now-wife, called the police on him and claimed he hit her. He described her as “Amber 2.0”.

Depp responded, “I’ve been reading a lot of stuff about that and social behavior…It’s king real my brother!! My ex-c—-t is goddamn textbook!!!”

Manson was later blacklisted from the music industry The women accused him Physical, emotional and sexual abuse — including by his ex-fiancé, “Westward” actress Evan Rachel Wood. He filed a defamation suit against her in March.

Although no lewd texts came up during the trial, Manson’s name came up repeatedly with the “Aquaman” actress teaming up with the heavy metal rocker for portraying her then-husband as a cocaine-fueled drug addict.

After A six-week trial, a seven-member panel found that Heard defamed Depp by writing a Washington Post op-ed claiming she was a victim of domestic violence and awarded him $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 — the maximum allowed under Virginia law.

Jury Heard awarded $2 million In her countersuit, Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman defended her on a claim that she defamed her in a statement to the press, calling the allegations “bogus.”

Both parties are appealing the verdict.