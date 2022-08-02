New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Warning: This article contains graphic content.

Amber Heard’s lawyers have argued that Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction and that condition may have contributed to his bottle rape of his ex-wife.

Newly unsealed court papers obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Heard’s team raised the impotence allegation in a March 28 motion they wanted to present often embarrassing testimony in a live defamation trial in Virginia that began the following month.

“Although Mr. Depp did not disclose his erectile status, such a situation was related to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” wrote Heard’s lead attorney, Elaine Bredhoft.

Heard, 36, testified at the trial Depp, 59, He penetrated her with a bottle of Maker’s Mark in a drug-fueled rage in 2015 on the set of the 5th “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie in Australia.

The “Aquaman” actress sobbed hysterically as she told jurors that Depp dragged her across a broken glass floor, then leaned her over a bar and repeatedly shoved a bottle into her during what she described as a “three-day hostage situation.”

“I thought he hit me. I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone,” she said. Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia. “I don’t know if he broke the bottle inside me.”

The hearing did not seek medical treatment after the alleged assault.

“It is possible that Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction caused Mr. Depp to become angry or agitated during an encounter with Amber Heard, and he resorted to the bottle,” Bredhoft wrote in the motion, adding that he took Cialis pills for his impotence.

Depp’s attorney called the attempt to admit records of the situation at trial “nothing more than pure harassment.”

The unsealed court documents include a deposition by Heard alleging that Depp sexually assaulted her when she was frustrated that he could not rise to the occasion in the bedroom.

“He couldn’t get an erection and get mad at me,” she testified. “Johnny’s complete inability is what I call ‘angry sex’. He would throw me on the bed, he’s done this many times and he would force himself on me in anger.”

Depp has vehemently denied ever physically or sexually harassing any woman.

Judge Penny Azcarate ultimately barred evidence of Depp’s medical condition — but jurors saw a medical record in court that listed Cialis as one of the actor’s medications.

The jury ordered Azcarate to unseal the court documents six weeks later, on July 13 Depp was awarded $10 million $5 million in compensatory damages and punitive damages.

Azcarate reduced the amount of punitive damages to $350,000 – the maximum allowed Virginia law.

The panel rejected Heard’s claims that Depp had sexually and physically abused her on multiple occasions, finding that the “London Fields” actress had defamed him by describing her as a victim of domestic violence in a Washington Post op-ed.

The seven-member jury threw Heard a small bone, awarding her $2 million on a single claim in her countersuit — but the verdict was a huge win for Depp overall.

Both sides have announced that they are appealing. Reps for Depp and Heard declined to comment for this story.

Haley Chi-Singh contributed to this report.