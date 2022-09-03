Unsafe water challenges Jackson, Mississippi restaurant owners who must look elsewhere

Enlarge this image toggle signature tk

tk

JACKSON, Mississippi. EZra Brown, owner of Soulé Coffee and Bubble Tea, starts his day differently than most other restaurant operators in the country—he travels to neighboring towns to fetch water and ice to serve his customers.

When Brown opened his cafe less than a month ago in Jackson, Mississippi, the city the third week of boil water notification was approaching due to low pressure at the OB Curtis water treatment plant. Then a flood on the Pearl River in early August caused the plant’s pumps to fail.

Officials do not know when the health alert will end.

“If you have a boil warning, we should get our ice from out of town,” Brown said. “Every day we go through 100 plus pounds of ice. Over a hundred pounds, not counting the water. If you want lemonade, if you want green tea, that’s all the bottled water we need.

More than 40 restaurant owners in Jackson wrote a letter to the governor of Mississippi and the mayor of Jackson in early August, telling them that repeated boil orders and outages were costing them hundreds of dollars a day.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Maya Miller

Maya Miller

On Monday, the city’s water pressure dropped so low that many people had no access to water at all. This prompted the city, state, and federal governments to declare a state of emergency.

Pat Fontaine, executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association, said many of the 500 local restaurants are experiencing water problems.

“There is some concern that the water supply will be suitable for consumption, so they decided to go to remote cities where there is no notice to boil water,” Fontaine said.

Some owners report rising costs for consumables such as canned drinks and single-serve packaging that exceed normal operating costs by thousands of dollars every week. This is due to declining sales as customers don’t eat as much in the city as they used to.

Few have closed their doors for now, but Fontaine is hopeful that state emergency management teams, as well as federal assistance, can address a problem that has been threatening for years: Jackson was battling the city’s collapsing water supply.

Chokwe Mayor Antar Lumumba has estimated that repairs will cost billions of dollars.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Lumumba said it was unclear when Jacksonians would be able to use water without boiling it.

“It will all depend on a few things,” Lumumba said. “First of all, pressure recovery, the circumstance that originally led to the boil water notification, long before we dealt with flood waters and the problem there was due to turbidity.”

Lumumba said they fixed this issue of turbidity, or how cloudy or clear the water is, but then they had to run hundreds of tests on the water to make sure it was drinkable.

“Then we had rain, then we had flooding,” he said. “Now we have low water pressure as a result of the flood.”

The city has installed a temporary pump at the main water treatment plant, Lumumba said, and once water pressure returns to normal, they can start testing water quality again.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Maya Miller

Maya Miller

As of Thursday, half of the water tanks had begun to fill, and water pressure had returned to some homes and businesses closer to the plant. Those farther away remained affected.

For Brown, decisions may not come soon enough. He opened Soulé Coffee as a hub for local creatives to collaborate and dream, but it works. He is the only employee and he said the hiring process is slower than he expected.

He now works over 12 hours a day to make sure his first few months are successful. He wants city and state officials to work together so that black-owned businesses can thrive.

“Now I need you all to do your job,” Brown said. “Bring me clean water.”