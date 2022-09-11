New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chase Bryce threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers Saturday to beat No. 6 upset Texas A&M 17-14.

Appalachian State’s win comes a week after he scored six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter of a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina.

Appalachian State (1-1) took a 17-14 lead on a 29-yard field goal by Michael Hughes, who dropped a touchdown pass on third down with eight minutes left after Christian Wells got wide open.

The Aggies (1-1) had a chance to tie with about 3 1/2 minutes left, but Kaden Davis’ 47-yard field goal attempt fell short.

Cameron Peoples, who finished with 112 yards rushing, had a 1-yard run on third down on the next possession to keep Appalachian State’s drive going. He then went 12 for 48 yards on the next play and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

In 2016 the no. It was Appalachian State’s first win over a team ranked in the AP Top 25 as an FBS team since losing in overtime to No. 9 Tennessee and dropping an OT game in 2018.

When the Mountaineers were in the FCS in 2007 in Ann Arbor with a last-second blocked field goal at No. 5 beat Michigan 34-32.

The Mountaineers kept A&M’s offense in check a week after coach Shawn Clark looked for ways to fix his defense after a 63-point blowout by North Carolina.

Devon Achane ran for a touchdown in the first half and returned a kickoff for a third score, but the Aggies struggled to do much on a mistake-filled day.

The Mountaineers outgained A&M 305-186 and had 22 first downs to just nine by the Aggies. They also controlled time of possession, holding a 41:29 to 18:31 advantage in that area.

The Aggies were driving in the third quarter when Dexter Lawson Jr. was fumbled by Evan Stewart after a 13-yard reception and Nick Hampton recovered it.

Henry Pearson caught a 9-yard TD reception from Bryce 2 1/2 minutes into the third to give the Mountaineers a 14-7 lead.

The lead was short-lived as Achene returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown seconds later. Achen, a sprinter on Texas A&M’s track team, juked a defender before shedding a tackler and racing downfield for the score to tie it at 14-all.

Haynes King was sacked by DeAndre Dingle-Prince and fumbled in the first quarter. Texas A&M lineman Layden Robinson recovered the ball, but he too fumbled and this time Appalachian State recovered it.

They cashed in on the mistake as Ahmani Marshall scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 early in the second quarter.

The Aggies tied it when Achane scampered 26 yards for a touchdown on the next drive.

King finished with 97 yards passing.

Takeaway

The loss dealt a huge blow to Texas A&M’s preseason goal of finally competing for a national title, leaving the Aggies in an early hole before the rigors of SEC play began.

Poll implications

A loss to an unranked opponent would see the Aggies fall in the polls. The Appalachian state should enter the poll after a major upset.

Next

Appalachian State: Hosts Troy next Saturday.

Texas A&M: No. 15 will host Miami next Saturday night.