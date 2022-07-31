Unless it’s someone like Bill Russell, reporters aren’t awed by the things we cover opinion

Bill Russell roared in a deep voice and cackled at a high pitch. God, he often called something at his expense.

It’s always nice to hear Russell laugh after he’s done telling a story. Everyone around him was smiling, wanting to hear every last word he had to say.

Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88, and what a life he led: an 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and influential voice on social and racial issues, rising from humble beginnings to become one of the most famous and respected athletes. history

I won’t pretend and say I know Russell. But I’ve had the opportunity to spend time around him – in Washington DC the day before he received the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011, at various All-Star games and a few times, we’ve talked on the phone.

I know someone who is close to Russell, and if I need Russell for something (and it needs to be big), there’s always a good chance I’ll talk to him.

It’s not just my treat, it’s an honor. In this business, you are never in awe of the people you interview. You are doing a job.

With Russell, it was different. I never covered him as a player (his last NBA season was a year since I was born) or as a coach or executive.

I couldn’t help but be in awe of who Russell is and what he represents – a team-first champion with a bold social conscience. There aren’t many times in a sportswriter’s life that you get to spend time with someone like Russell, a big part of NBA and US history.

By the time I started talking to Russell in the early 2010s, he was undeterred. Remember when Russell flipped out on Charles Barkley at the 2018 NBA Awards show? I remember talking to Russell about LeBron James winning his fourth MVP, and Russell was dropping F bombs on the other side of the line, and I was still trying to focus, “Bill Russell is dropping F bombs in this interview!”

When Russell got serious, even on the subject of basketball, he had something to say and it always revolved around championships and winning the team game.

“I’ve enjoyed playing with all the guys I’ve played with and I’ve loved how well they’ve played,” Russell told me in 2013 when James won his fourth MVP. “No matter who I play with, I like to play with someone who has contributed to our team’s victory. Would I like to play with LeBron? But.”

At all-star games that Russell attended, I always focused on him. Often sitting courtside next to other NBA greats like Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Julius Erving, Russell greeted modern star after modern star who came to express their gratitude.

Today’s NBA greats recognize Russell’s importance. Look at the photos of James and Kobe Bryant receiving the Finals MVP Award – the Bill Russell MVP Award – and you can see the respect on their faces for him.

Russell’s philosophy of life, which also worked in basketball, was instilled in him from his father, Charlie Russell. “We don’t have much, but my father said: ‘It’s not what you give, it’s what you share, because a gift without a giver is bare.’ ‘Always share what I have’ was my father’s philosophy. “

Russell measured his greatness against others on the court. More than once, he told me his version of this, “I think about (James) when I think about Wilt (Chamberlain), and as I told Wilt one time, ‘I think there’s only one person on the planet who really knows how good you are because I’ve seen you up close. “

In 2011, the NBA public relations staff asked if I wanted to spend the day with Russell in Washington before receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Mostly, I was a fly on the wall in a hotel while interviewing CNN’s John King Russell. I had a chance to interview Russell at the end of their conservation, and then we went to the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall – where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech with Russell in 1963.

Russell alternated between funny and serious stories that day.

After moving from West Monroe, Louisiana to Oakland, California, a teacher asked Russell to join the choir. “You’re seeing the first black person kicked out of an all-white choir because he couldn’t sing,” Russell said.

He put out one of his Gregory cakes.

Later, he spoke about his father, who told him that he loved and was proud of his son at the end of his life.

After learning he would receive the Medal of Freedom, Russell traveled from Seattle to Oakland to visit his father’s grave.

“‘You know, I have to agree with you. I did,'” he said.

Another Russell Cockle.

Those are the days you will never forget.