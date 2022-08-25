New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As violent crime rises in urban areas across the country, many college campuses in these cities remain in the crosshairs, and some students say they now avoid going off campus whenever possible.

Cities such as Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington, DC saw a 40% increase in violent crime as of May compared to the same time in 2021.

At the University of Chicago, where overall violent crime is expected to increase by 36% over the same period in 2021, some students have chosen not to go off-campus.

Sanjay Srivatsan, a student at the University of Chicago, told Fox News Digital that he usually chooses to live on campus.

“I wouldn’t go there,” Srivatsan says of the Hyde Park neighborhood, where the university is located. “It’s a very dangerous part of town and it’s not generally advisable to go there. …”I don’t want to take unnecessary risks.”

He says, however, that the University of Chicago Police Department makes its presence known on campus.

“You know, they’re visible around campus, and there have been crimes. So, it’s unfortunate, but I think the university police, it’s the best they can do,” Srivatson said.

Overall, violent crime remained relatively consistent on the University of Chicago campus from 2018-2020, according to data reported by the organization as required by the Clery Act.

In 2020, the university reported 12 robberies, three aggravated assaults and four vehicle thefts on campus.

With six murders, 17 sexual assaults, 149 robberies, and 107 aggravated battery and assault incidents in 2021, the numbers rose dramatically off campus and in the surrounding Hyde Park and South Kenwood neighborhoods. 22% increase in reported violent crimes in 2021. 2016 to 2020 compared to the average for the five-year period in the surrounding area.

A University of Chicago spokeswoman referred the university to Fox News Digital Spring Security UpdateIt outlines recent security efforts, including a new police chief, the launch of a strategic operations center, the expansion of the Campus Security Ambassador program and enhanced security technology.

A spokesperson also told Fox News Digital web page Outlines recent actions the university has taken regarding security, including a 500-ring doorbell donation to nearby residents and a $3 million donation to the city of Chicago “to install security cameras and license plate readers at the University of Chicago Police Department. (UCPD) expanded patrol areas.”

The University of Chicago Police Department increased foot and car patrols around campus in an effort to reduce robberies as well as increase traffic safety.

In Atlanta, where the Georgia Institute of Technology is located, violent crime is up 6% from the same time in August 2021, according to data from the Atlanta Police Department. In the zone where Georgia Tech is located, violent crime is up 5% from this point last year.

Nathaniel Grieve, a student at Georgia Tech, told Fox News Digital that although the crime rate in the area around campus is on the rise, the campus police department keeps the community safe.

“I can consistently appreciate the efforts of our campus police department. They do a really good job of keeping us safe,” Grieve said. “I also think we’re pretty good when we’re compared to other schools in big cities.”

He said he never felt unsafe walking around the campus, even when embedded in a big city.

“I mean, at a glance, at any given location, you can either easily reach an emergency phone or there’s a police officer walking down the street, and they always have blue lights on. So, you know who they are or where they are. And I like that. That being said, you can never go wrong going to one of them and asking for help,” Grieve said.

However, he said some students are being forced to find housing farther and farther from campus due to increased demand, which puts them in “very rough neighborhoods.”

Violent crimes reported to the Georgia Tech Police Department are up 74% over the same time in 2021, with most of the increase coming from motor vehicle thefts, which totaled a 337% increase over last year. There were 35 motor vehicle thefts in 2022 compared to eight in 2021.

A Georgia Tech spokesperson told Fox News Digital that it strives to create preparedness in its campus community.

“Protecting our community from crime starts with active participation. We work hard to create awareness in our campus community to establish safe routines, connect with safety resources, and grow a network of support. GTPD officers and civilian staff interact frequently with our students, faculty. Staff and guests,” the spokesperson said. “The more engaged we are about safety issues, the better prepared our communities are and the more likely we are to avoid becoming victims of crime.”

The spokesperson also said that “thousands of cameras on campus are linked to a monitoring and alert system that gives us a huge advantage in preventing or solving crime.”

Betsy Brantner Smith, spokeswoman for the National Police Association of Sergeants, told Fox News Digital that college campus police departments are different from other police departments across the country.

“It’s going to be extremely diverse. It’s going to be somewhat transient. You know, people come from all over and then, you know, they spend nine months of the year on campus. You’ve got a new segment of the population moving away from home. And that’s a problem. . Sometimes, you know, a lot of times college kids, especially, you know, freshmen, sophomores, they’re a little naive, you know, they’re making their own way,” Smith said. “You’re going to have theft problems, sexual assault problems, things like that.”

As a parent, Smith said it’s extremely important for her children to attend colleges with “fully certified police departments” because of issues like mass shootings.

Fox News' Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.